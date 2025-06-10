High-Grade Pollucite Confirmed as Main Caesium Host Mineral at the Vega and Rigel Zones

News provided byPatriot Battery Metals Inc.
Identification of other potential high-value by-products within the existing lithium Mineral Resource shows the highly evolved pegmatites at Shaakichiuwaanaan as a potential major host for further critical metals.
VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - June 11, 2025 – Sydney, Australia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pollucite confirmed as the principal mineral host for the caesium discovered recently at both the Vega and Rigel zones at the CV13 Pegmatite:
- Pollucite is considered the optimal mineral host for caesium in Li-Cs-Ta ("LCT") pegmatites due to its high caesium content (typically >30%) and its relative ease of processing and recovery.
- Up to 75% pollucite in individual core sample (1.1 m at 26.6% Cs2O1).
- Caesium within the Vega and Rigel zones will be included in the next Mineral Resource update for the Project, targeted for Q3-2025. Interpreted sizes of the Vega and Rigel zones are significant – footprints of ~800 m x 250 m (Vega) and ~200 m x 100 m (Rigel).
- The Company has commenced evaluating options to advance and incorporate the caesium opportunity at CV13 as a potential by-product into the overall economic development of the Project, to follow completion of the lithium-only Feasibility Study on the CV5 Pegmatite.
- Caesium pricing varies based on its end-product form and purity; however, in its refined form, caesium metal (Cs >99.5%) is a high value commodity similar to gold and currently trades around US$2,540/oz (excluding VAT, Source – Shanghai Metal Markets).
- Shaakichiuwaanaan LCT pegmatites are highly evolved through the process of crystal fractionation during formation, resulting in extreme enrichment of lithium, caesium, and tantalum – each at potentially world-class scale.
- Tantalum and gallium are already part of the existing Mineral Resource with potential to become meaningful future by-products.
- The lithium-only Feasibility Study based on the CV5 Mineral Resource component remains on-track for completion in Q3-2025, with the economic potential of the critical metal by-products to be assessed thereafter.
Ken Brinsden, President, CEO, and Managing Director, comments: "The confirmation of widespread pollucite mineralization – the optimal host mineral for caesium – at the Vega and Rigel zones marks another important step forward in evaluating the economic potential of this exciting discovery. As we advance towards a preliminary mineral processing program to evaluate recovery of caesium, the team is working on a maiden MRE for caesium that is anticipated to be announced before the end of third-quarter 2025.
"The presence of significant caesium mineralization at Shaakichiuwaanaan, in addition to lithium and tantalum, reinforces the amazing endowment of the geology and the potential for other critical and strategic metals to further enhance and diversify future Project economics. We are very keen to explore these value-add opportunities on top of what is already recognized as a world-class lithium pegmatite in its own right," added Mr. Brinsden.
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. (THE "COMPANY" OR "PATRIOT") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to provide an update on caesium – a high-value critical and strategic metal – identified at the CV13 spodumene pegmatite, at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest along geological trend of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which is situated approximately 13 km south of the regional and all‑weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and is accessible year-round by all-season road.
The Shaakichiuwaanaan Li-Cs-Ta ("LCT") pegmatites are highly evolved through the process of crystal fractionation during formation, whereby mineral crystallization leads to progressive changes in the chemistry of the remaining melt, resulting in increasingly rare minerals being formed as the process unfolds. This process of pegmatite formation most commonly leads to only modest enrichment of lithium and other critical metals. However, in the LCT pegmatites at Shaakichiuwaanaan this process has resulted in the extreme enrichment of lithium, caesium, and tantalum – each at potentially world-class scale – as well as other potentially recoverable critical and strategic metals (e.g., gallium).
Each of these critical metals could become further value-added by-products to the envisioned lithium operation at Shaakichiuwaanaan. Additional information is provided below describing the caesium opportunity and the steps being taken to evaluate development of this unique asset. Further details will be provided on the other potential by-products identified, including tantalum and gallium, in the coming weeks.
CAESIUM OPPORTUNITY
In news releases dated March 2 and April 9, 2025, the Company announced the discovery of significant caesium mineralization in drill hole at the CV13 Pegmatite within the Vega and Rigel zones. Initial drill results include:
- 11.1 m at 4.87% Cs2O, including 7.1 m at 7.39% Cs2O (Vega, CV24-520), and
- 5.0 m at 13.32% Cs2O, including 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs2O (Rigel, CV23-255).
The Company is pleased to report that XRD-Rietveld mineralogical analysis completed on drill core samples from the Vega and Rigel caesium zones has confirmed pollucite as the dominant caesium-bearing mineral present (Figure 1). A pollucite content high of 74.2% was reported over 1.1 m in drill hole CV23-204, assaying 26.6% Cs2O.
Pollucite is considered the optimal mineral host to caesium in LCT pegmatites due to its very high caesium content (typically >30%) and its relative ease of processing and recovery. Pollucite is typically recovered using standard and conventional ore sorting methods as well as potential secondary flotation. The Company has completed collection of drill core samples from the Vega Zone for an ore sorting test program that will evaluate pollucite (caesium) concentrate recovery ahead of the typical spodumene (lithium) and tantalite (tantalum) recovery circuits.
Using a 0.5% Cs2O grade constraint within the wider CV13 Pegmatite body, the interpreted extent of the Vega and Rigel caesium zones has been further refined (Figure 2). The footprint of caesium mineralization at the Vega Zone has been traced over a general area of at least 800 m x 250 m and consists of two proximal flat-lying lenses, at a depth of ~110 m, with a true thickness of <2 m and up to ~10 m and ~6 m, respectively. At Rigel, the footprint of caesium mineralization has been traced over a general area of least 200 m x 100 m and consists of a single, shallow dipping lens at a depth of ~50 m with a true thickness of <2 m to ~6 m.
The interpreted dimensions for the Vega and Rigel caesium zones will form the primary constraints to the subsequent block modelling and Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated to be announced in Q3-2025.
Mineral deposits of caesium (pollucite hosted) are extremely rare globally and represent the most fractionated component of LCT pegmatite systems, which are effectively the only primary source of caesium globally. Economic deposits of caesium pegmatite are typically on a smaller scale of <10 kt to 350 kt in size compared to deposits of lithium pegmatite that typically range in the millions of tonnes in size (<10 Mt and rarely over 100 Mt).
Globally, it is estimated only three (3) primary caesium mines have historically operated and all were pollucite hosted – Tanco (Canada), Bikita (Zimbabwe), and Sinclair (Australia). At Bikita and Sinclair, the pollucite resources were exhausted in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Tanco is understood to be approaching the end of its mine-life with extraction from existing tailings piles and/or mine remnants being explored. At Sinclair3, the mine produced 18,629 tonnes of pollucite pegmatite ore grading 8.3% Cs2O for a contained metal content of 1,551 tonnes Cs2O. In comparison to the size of the interpreted caesium zones at Vega (~800 m x 250 m) and Rigel (~200 m x 100 m), the primary ore body at Sinclair was relatively small and measured ~60 m long, up to 20 m wide, and up to 10 m thick, and was situated at a depth~40 m from surface.
NEXT STEPS
Through the lithium focused exploration and resource development drilling to date at the Property, the Company has identified other high-value critical metal potential by-products in addition to the existing large-scale lithium Mineral Resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan, namely caesium, tantalum, and gallium.
The caesium within the Vega and Rigel zones at the CV13 Pegmatite will be included in the next Mineral Resource update for the Project, targeted for Q3-2025. This MRE, which will be the 4th for the Project, will then include lithium, caesium, tantalum, and gallium and form the basis for further evaluation of secondary critical metal recovery to the primary lithium. Each of these critical metals has the potential to become a meaningful future by-product as part of the overall future Project development at Shaakichiuwaanaan.
The lithium-only Feasibility Study based on the CV5 Mineral Resource component of the overall Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE is on-track for completion in Q3-2025 and remains the near-term focus for the Company. The economic potential in critical metal by-products will be assessed thereafter, with various studies underway concurrently to better evaluate the opportunities present for caesium, tantalum, and gallium specifically.
The Company has completed its collection of caesium mineralized drill core from the Vega Zone and anticipates an ore-sorting test program for the recovery of pollucite (caesium) to begin shortly. Additionally, the Company has recently completed a tantalum recovery program at SGS Canada's Lakefield facility using anticipated early mine-life open-pit and underground material from the CV5 Pegmatite and is compiling the results.
CAESIUM MARKET
Caesium is listed as a critical and strategic metal by the province of Quebec (Canada), Canada, Japan, and the United States. Mineral deposits of caesium (in pollucite) are extremely rare globally. Due to its high-density, low toxicity, biodegradable nature and recoverability, caesium is used to support the completion of oil and gas wells at high pressure and temperature. Caesium isotopes are used as an atomic resonance frequency standard in chip scale atomic clocks, playing a vital role in aircraft guidance systems, global positioning satellites, internet and cellular telephone transmissions, and scientific medical research.
The caesium market's growth is estimated to be primarily driven by increasing demand in the medical, space, and oil & gas exploration industries. Caesium chloride, in particular, is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment due to its applications in medical imaging and cancer therapy.
Caesium pricing varies based on its end-product form and purity; however, in its refined form, caesium metal (Cs >99.5%) is a high value commodity similar to gold and currently trades around US$2,540/oz (excluding VAT, Source – Shanghai Metal Markets).
QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON
The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.
Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
ABOUT PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource4, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O Indicated, and 33.3 Mt at 1.33% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world.5 Shaakichiuwaanaan also holds significant potential for other critical and strategic metals including caesium, tantalum, and gallium.
A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite (lithium) on August 21, 2024, and highlights Shaakichiuwaanaan as a potential North American lithium raw materials powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet.
Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.
This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.
"KEN BRINSDEN"
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
Olivier Caza-Lapointe
Head, Investor Relations – North America
T: +1 (514) 913-5264
E: [email protected]
DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking statements. that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "will", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the ability of the the highly evolved pegmatites at Shaakichiuwaanaan to be a potential major host for further critical metals, timing of the next Mineral Resource update for the Project, targeted for Q3-2025, and of the completion of the feasibility study, the potential of caesium, tantalum and gallium an as by-products and the potential for other critical and strategic metals to further enhance and diversify future Project economics.
Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the price of caesium, the caesium growth market, that proposed exploration and MRE work on the Property will continue as expected, the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates, the classification of resources between inferred and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based, long-term demand for spodumene supply, and that exploration and development results continue to support management's current plans for Property development.
Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Readers should consider reviewing the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties mentioned above, which are not exhaustive, materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
The production target from the PEA referred to in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.16 on August 21, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT (ASX LISTING RULE 5.23) FOR SHAAKICHIUWAANAAN MRE
The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on May 13, 2025. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.
