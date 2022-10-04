HI FIVE CHICKEN ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THEIR FIRST DRIVE THRU LOCATION IN MAPLE RIDGE, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Hi Five Chicken is a 24 Hour fast-food chain that started in 2016. From its first location in Vancouver to now having five restaurants open, the company has come a long way and continues to grow. Hi Five Chicken has signed real estate commitments to open a minimum of 6 more locations in B.C. with more on the way!

Hi Five Chicken announced their franchise expansion back in April 2021. In addition to the 5 locations already open, Hi Five Chicken will open on Broadway near Cambie Street in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Victoria. While the brand plans to expand rapidly, it prides itself on its original values – offering delicious food, outstanding customer service, immaculate in restaurant experience and reasonable prices.

"It all started with our love affair with the food at Hi Five Chicken, says Ripu Saini, the owner of Hi Five Chicken Maple Ridge. Getting the opportunity to bring this Canadian Brand to the Maple Ridge market with the added bonus of a drive thru, made the decision easy to open a Hi Five. "Since Hi Five Chicken appeals to all ages and basically anyone who enjoys a high quality fried and roasted chicken at fantastic prices, we know that our eclectic menu will appeal to the masses."

Hi Five Chicken's, executive team of Milind Palashetkar, Suraj Sharma, and Mono Moitra, believe the company's focus will always be serving outstanding menu items regardless of whether the location is corporately owned or a franchise location. Hi Five Chicken guarantees a "love at first bite" experience, and with so many delicious options to choose from, it seems just one visit won't do!

"We are so excited to open our very first drive thru location in Maple Ridge", says company Chairman, Mono Moitra. "We know that Ripu and his team will ensure that they deliver on the promises Hi Five makes to all of its customers"

If you're interested in opening your very own Hi Five Chicken Franchise, new territories are available for franchising! Email [email protected] for more information.

