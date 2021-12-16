HGTV CANADA AND FOOD NETWORK CANADA NOW PART OF RIVERTV CORE PACKAGE

Just in Time for The Holiday Season, Canada's Top Rated Lifestyle Channels Make Canada's Best Live and On Demand Streaming TV Service Even Better

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - RiverTV ( www.Rivertv.ca ), one of Canada's leading live TV and on-demand streaming platforms, is thrilled to announce that it has added HGTV Canada and Food Network Canada to RiverTV. These channels, featuring top rated shows like Love it or List It, Island of Bryan, Top Chef Canada and Great Chocolate Showdown, and many more, are now included in RiverTV's core package of over 40 great channels.

The RiverTV core package is available with a one week no-obligation free trial on www.rivertv.ca, or on all major streaming video devices including Roku, Apple TV and iOS (mobile and tablet), Amazon FireTV, certified Android TV devices (including SONY TVs) and Android mobile. The monthly subscription remains unchanged at $16.99, making RiverTV's great streaming TV value proposition, even better. The addition of these great new channels at no additional cost are RiverTV's holiday season gift to its current subscribers, and all Canadians!

"With HGTV Canada and Food Network Canada, two must-have Canadian channels, RiverTV is an unbeatable lifestyle and family-focused TV service in North America," said Alexei Tchernobrivets, CEO of VMedia Inc., the parent company of RiverTV. "Our core package of 43 channels now includes six of the top ten most-watched non-sports networks in Canada. There is no better value in home - and out of home - entertainment for Canadians looking for a more affordable live TV solution, especially millennials and families with young children."

Other popular shows now available on RiverTV include Scott's Vacation House Rules, Rock Solid Builds, and Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny on HGTV Canada and Wall of Chefs, Top Chef Family Style and Baking It on Food Network Canada.

"This is by far one of Canada's top streaming entertainment services available anywhere," said George Burger, COO of RiverTV. "Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have no live programming, and add very little locally relevant original programming each month. On RiverTV, there is a constant flow of original shows and content, hundreds of fresh programming hours a day, for only $16.99. There is always something on."

The RiverTV basic package lineup includes a great mix of top-rated shows and movies on local Global and CBC stations, CHCH-TV, W Network, Showcase, TELETOON, YTV, Treehouse, HISTORY®, Adult Swim, Family, Slice™, CBC News Network, Bloomberg Quicktakes, Smithsonian Channel Canada, Crime & Investigation and many more. RiverTV also offers almost 100 add-on channels including Nick+, Hollywood Suite, Super Channel, a growing lineup of French-language channels from Canada and around the world, and many multicultural selections.

RiverTV is Canada's first virtual broadcasting distribution undertaking, or vBDU. Like conventional BDUs including VMedia TV and those operated by the major telcos and cablecos, RiverTV aggregates top specialty channels from leading Canadian programming groups including Corus, CBC Radio Canada, Blue Ant Media, Channel Zero and Wildbrain, as well as a variety of US channels.

However, unlike conventional BDUs, RiverTV uniquely offers cable-free live and on demand TV without costly set-top-boxes or cumbersome wires, or contracts, or hidden costs or fees - just instant app-based access to a high quality collection of popular channels featuring news, lifestyle and entertainment, reality and children's programming.

For more information and to stay current on RiverTV news, follow:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rivertv

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/rivertvnow

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RiverTV

Linked In: www.linkedin.com/company/rivertv/

ABOUT RIVERTV

River TV, a VMedia Platform, is the first Canadian live TV and on-demand streaming channel provider, or virtual broadcasting distribution undertaking (vBDU), with over 40 top channels including a slate of US streaming channels, featuring thousands of hours of original programming each month. The affordable RiverTV package includes a great lineup of your favourite channels and programming content from Global, CBC, CBC News Network, CHCH-TV, W Network, Food Network Canada , HGTV Canada, Showcase, TELETOON, Treehouse, HISTORY®, Adult Swim, Slice, YTV, MovieTime, Crime & Investigation, National Geographic, Silver Screen and more, plus exclusive US streaming channels including Bloomberg Quicktakes, Cheddar, Law & Crime, Newsy and REVOLT. RiverTV also features many a la carte channels and add on packages, including Hollywood Suite, Super Channel, Nick+ and lots more. Visit www.rivertv.ca.

ABOUT VMEDIA

VMedia is Canada's leading independent telecom and broadcasting company available coast to coast, offering unlimited Internet, TV, Home Phone and Home Security services. VMedia's mission is to provide the most affordable prices, the best choice and flexibility, dedicated consumer advocacy and ongoing service innovation. Recognized as an innovation leader in the industry, VMedia was the first to launch numerous consumer-friendly service and packaging features, and is a pioneer in the development of live TV streaming solutions and IPTV broadcast technology, offering easy and affordable choice and access to favourite TV entertainment. Visit www.vmedia.ca .

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

SOURCE River TV

For further information: Susan Hershman, (416) 523-6520, [email protected]