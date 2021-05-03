HGS Digital Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Complete Social Media Customer Care Solution

HGS Digital is the digital technology business of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle. The company operates a global network of customer experience (CX) centers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Jamaica, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Philippines.

According to Frost & Sullivan market analysis, HGS EPIC™Social Care program sets the company apart in the competitive customer care landscape. "HGS has developed an industry-leading social media and employee recruitment model" said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, at Frost & Sullivan. "HGS EPIC™ helps build brand affinity and loyalty, creating truly memorable customer experiences and lasting impressions through social media and other digital channels."

HGS EPIC™, the company's social care offering, is an acronym (Engage, Protect, Inform, Create) describing HGS Digital's approach to social care and online reputation management. Behind HGS EPIC™ is a philosophy that supports the efficient management of social media on a large scale to build a positive brand image. The unique solution combines industry-leading platforms and artificial intelligence with operating playbooks proven through hundreds of thousands of work hours supporting the world's largest brand.

"Our team works to create memorable experiences and lasting impressions that help build brand affinity and loyalty throughout the entire consumer journey," said Amanda Sternquist, Global Head, Digital Engagement Practice, HGS Digital. "At HGS, we are deeply committed to our role in building positive reputation and serving as empathetic problem-solvers who empower our clients by being brilliant at the basics and driving results consistently. We're excited to accept this Frost & Sullivan Award, for two years running, for our HGS EPIC™ Social Care. We will continue to seek ways to use our intelligent innovation and expertise to create industry-leading solutions and deliver quality service."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

About HGS

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 41,110 employees across 59 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2020, HGS had revenues of Rs. 52,354 million (US$ 737 million).

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

Media Contacts:

Frost & Sullivan

Claudia Toscano

+1 210 247 8417

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com/

