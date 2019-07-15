HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. Acquisition of Securities of JPJ Group plc (Formerly, Jackpotjoy plc)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - HG Vora Capital Management, LLC and HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. (collectively, "HG Vora") announced today that on July 11, 2019, HG Vora acquired 2,000,000 ordinary shares of JPJ Group plc (formerly, Jackpotjoy plc) ("JPJ") over the facilities of the London Stock Exchange for £6.50 per share. The total consideration paid in Canadian dollars, based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on July 11, 2019, was $21,301,800.00.

Following these transactions, HG Vora owns and exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 8,000,000 ordinary shares of JPJ, representing approximately 10.74% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of JPJ.

The securities of JPJ were acquired for investment purposes. HG Vora may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of JPJ depending upon future market conditions.

SOURCE HG Vora Capital Management, LLC

For further information: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY HG VORA UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW: Christopher McLean, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, 330 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Tel: (212) 707-5044