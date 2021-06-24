Hey Victoria! Say Hello to Non-Stop Service to Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta

Swoop continues its investment in British Columbia's capital city, grows route offerings from Victoria to four destinations

VICTORIA, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline announced new non-stop service from Victoria to Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta. The airline also will celebrate its inaugural flight from Toronto to Victoria with flight WO 424 scheduled to arrive at Victoria International Airport at 12:38 p.m., local time and returning to Toronto at 1:30 p.m.

As part of the airline's commitment to supporting the economic recovery of the Greater Victoria Region with access to affordable air travel, Swoop now offers point-to-point service to two Canadian destinations, Toronto and Edmonton and will provide sun-seeking Vancouver Islanders two new exciting destinations to explore this winter.

"The introduction of Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta are the perfect additions to our route offerings from Victoria for those looking to take a warm-weather getaway at an affordable price," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Today Swoop will celebrate our inaugural flight from Toronto to Victoria and we are thrilled to be furthering our commitment to Greater Victoria by bringing more service and ultra-low fares to the region."

With flights now available for booking, service between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) will begin October 31 and operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Puerto Vallarta's Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) will go on sale on June 30 with the airline set to offer non-stop service once weekly on Sundays.

"We're really pleased that Swoop has announced new non-stop service to Las Vegas and Puerto-Vallarta," said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority President and CEO. "We know Greater Victoria is very appreciative of the support Swoop is showing in our community and the contribution to our local economy. This announcement will be sure to generate a lot of excitement as Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta are very popular destinations and many people are looking forward to enjoying travel again."

"We are thrilled that Swoop has announced this new direct route from Victoria to Las Vegas," said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing and sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Canadian visitors have always enjoyed the adult freedom that Las Vegas offers and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to experience new resorts, dynamic entertainment, a variety of culinary experiences and world-class sporting events. The pent-up demand to travel is strong, and this route offers a quick, convenient way for Swoop passengers to resume their 'Only Vegas' experience."

"We are thrilled that Swoop has launched direct air service from Victoria to Puerto Vallarta," said Luis Villaseñor, Managing Director of Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. "Puerto Vallarta has long been a beloved sun destination among Canadian travellers, and, as travel restrictions begin to ease, we are ready to welcome Swoop passengers from British Columbia to enjoy year-round sunshine, sea-to-mountain views, inclusive experiences, and our signature brand of authentic Mexican hospitality."

To learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

