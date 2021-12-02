Hey Ontario! Let's get digital with Hart Print

MONTREAL, Dec 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ -

WHAT WE CAN-DO FOR YOU

The Ontario expansion has been a long time coming, and today we're very happy to officially announce it!

We now have the printers, the cans and the team to support you. So say goodbye to useless plastic, minimum orders and long lead times, and get excited about a print technology that offers:

SHORT LEAD TIMES

NO STICKERS, NO PLASTIC. IT'S FANTASTIC!

NO SETUP FEES

MANY, MANY COLOURS

MULTIPLE DESIGNS PER PALLET

ART MATTERS

We want to see you flex your artistic muscles! As much as we encourage small batch printing, we also (and maybe even more importantly) want to make it about art and creativity. Our cans are your canvas, so whether you're launching a new brand or SKU, or working on a collaboration, we've got you covered.

New to digital inkjet printing? We have a team of talented graphic designers that will help make sure your artwork comes out looking its best. Is your graphic designer on vacation? Don't fret! We have a network of artists and designers ready to team up with you.

IT'S A PERFECT MATCH!

Hart Print is now a subsidiary of Ardagh Metal Packaging, and we're thrilled about it because it will help us serve you better. Here's what you can look forward to:

A reliable source of cans . No more summer stress - we got you covered

. No more summer stress - we got you covered Next level quality . Ardagh cans made just for digital (Hart) print

. Ardagh cans made just for digital (Hart) print More innovations. Think metallics, formats and more!

GO AHEAD, BE LAST MINUTE!

Once your artwork is approved, our lead times are only 2 to 3 weeks. For real.

A BIT ABOUT HART PRINT

Printing on cans is nothing new. In fact, beverage producers have been using printed cans to market and package their products for decades. Yet, today, the shelves at local stores are ﬁlled with cans that have sticker labels and plastic shrink sleeves. Up until now, printed cans were reserved for really large minimum order quantities only, with both long lead times and expensive set-up costs. But with the launch of Hart Print in 2018, the printing game finally started to change.

Hart Print is a Montreal-born company destined to revolutionize the canned beverage market by leveraging digital inkjet technology. Unique in more ways than one, it's ﬁrst-of-its-kind to hit North America, and one-of-a-kind to offer full versatility in colours with no limitations in order size making it easy to improve brand equity and cash ﬂow. Hart Print is a digital printing service on aluminum cans, a printing solution for all beverage companies big and small.

The focus for Hart Print is on printing beautiful cans for their customers, and opening their customers' eyes to the limitless opportunities they can gain in creativity and agility. "Our goal is to bring art and creativity to the heart of our customer's brand," says Hart Print co-founder Stephanie Hart. "We are changing the game by changing the "how".

Ontario let's get Digital! Hart Print is open for business.

