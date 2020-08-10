Hey Leslieville: Tokyo Smoke just rolled into the neighbourhood

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design focused cannabis retailer with Toronto roots, has just opened its first location in the city's east end.

Local licensee and store owner Brian Parker has partnered with Tokyo Smoke to bring the brand's education-first retail experience to the Leslieville and Beaches community. The first Tokyo Smoke coffee shop opened in Toronto's west end in 2015, with the goal of welcoming guests in to have open conversations about cannabis. Five years later, the team at Tokyo Smoke 1303 Queen E is proud to bring our story full circle with the opening of the east end's first licensed Tokyo Smoke retail cannabis location.

Tokyo Smoke 1303 Queen E opened on Friday, August 7, with a range of options available for guests to shop, including:

Shopping within the store , with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to ensure everyone's safety and comfort.

, with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to ensure everyone's safety and comfort. Click and Collect pick-up, so guests can place their order from home and pick it up at the store.

The team looks forward to introducing the community to the full range of cannabis formats — including Houseplant Grapefruit and other recently released cannabis-infused beverages, and Tokyo Smoke Luma , the brand's premium closed loop vape system. Cannabis varietals are grouped according to Tokyo Smoke's signature Intent System (Go, Rise, Equalize, Ease and Pause) to help guests better understand cannabis products, and how to best achieve their intended experience.

Before you make the trip, please be sure to bring a piece of valid, government-issued photo ID with you.

SOURCE Tokyo Smoke

For further information: For information, images and media requests, please contact: Samantha Spence, [email protected], 437-234-8105