Hey, Cambridge. We're rolling into the neighbourhood

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke is opening its doors at 75 Pinebush Road and you do not want to miss this! Ontario licensee Ralph Llacar has partnered with Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design focused cannabis retailer to bring the brand's retail experience to the heart of Waterloo's town of Cambridge. The store's grand opening will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m.

As the first legal cannabis store in the Kitchener-Waterloo region, we're excited for the opportunity to bring the Tokyo Smoke brand to Cambridge and play a role in how the community both learns about and experiences the legal recreational cannabis industry.

We invite you to come check out this brand new, ultramodern, 2,200 sq ft location for an introduction to the Tokyo Smoke brand, and an intimate, up-close look at our immersive shopping experience. The Tokyo Smoke 75 Pinebush Rd store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture.

Grand opening details:

Location: 75 Pinebush Road, Unit D-05

Date: Wednesday, February 19

Time: Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.

What's the party plan?

Light refreshments and goodies for guests

The opportunity to ask store staff all of your burning questions

Browse through an array of softgels, oils, edibles, vapes, and dried flower products along with a variety of accessories available for purchase

All guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Ontario.

