Hey Big Spender! RetailMeNot Reveals Canadians' Valentine's Day Shopping Habits

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Love is in the air this Valentine's Day and if Canadian's spending habits are anything to go by, romance is still alive and well! In the latest report from RetailMeNot.ca , 54% of Canadian men say they plan to buy their special someone a gift this Valentine's Day, with 37% of women planning on doing the same.

Of the above demographic, 74% of men will spend $50-$100 for the occasion. Women however, are keeping their spending less with 64% planning to spend under $50.

With the special day just around the corner, don't worry if you still haven't picked the perfect gift, most people say they typically purchase Valentine's Day gifts within a week of the holiday itself. To save you time and money, and spark some great gift ideas, head over to RetailMeNot.ca and check out deals across all categories. Here are just a few:

*Survey conducted on December 3, 2019 by Angus Reid Global

