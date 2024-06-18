HexClad Expands North to Canada with Star-Studded Dinner Series in Collaboration with Canadian Chef Jeremy Charles

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - HexClad , known for revolutionizing everyday kitchen and cookware through its patented hybrid technology and unrivaled innovation, announces its official launch in Canada. The brand celebrated this debut with an exclusive dinner series in Toronto. The dining experience, curated by celebrity chef Jeremy Charles, notable chef Keith Siu and sommelier-restaurateur Ryan Gray, created an intimate culinary affair that attracted the likes of Canada's top VIPs, journalists, and industry personnel. The dinner series, soon to be replicated in Montréal, serves as the catalyst for HexClad's mission: to transform kitchens across Canada, providing professional-quality tools tailored for the at-home chef.

HexClad cookware is sleek, sexy, and unapologetically premium, crafted with their signature, patented laser-etched hexagon pattern. It's a statement of culinary artistry and innovation designed to deliver unmatched performance and industry-best non-stick durability.

"As someone who demands perfection in the kitchen, I trust HexClad to deliver exceptional results every time - whether in my home or at the studio. Their kitchenware is not only beautiful but also practical, with hybrid technology ensuring results of absolute excellence" remarked multi-Michelin starred Chef Gordon Ramsay, who believes in the performance and durability of the product so much that he became an equity partner in 2021 and has integrated HexClad into his TV shows and 35 of his global restaurants.

Jeremy Charles echoes Ramsay's sentiment, emphasizing the importance of using top-tier cookware. "Just as crucial as premium ingredients are the tools we use in our kitchens. HexClad embodies the same level of discernment I apply when selecting the finest ingredients for my dishes".

Commenting on the launch, HexClad CEO Danny Winer stated, "Growing up in Buffalo, New York, Canada holds special memories for me. It's very exciting that we are now debuting across the country and have an opportunity to join home chefs everywhere as they make memories of their own in the kitchen."

HexClad cookware is distinguished by its multifunctional design, marrying the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron, and the convenience of a ceramic nonstick surface. The brand's popular 12-piece set is THE kitchen essential for consumers who crave high-quality, high-design, and high-performance cookware. Built to last a lifetime, HexClad embodies a commitment to sustainability, performance, and durability.

About HexClad:

Launched in 2016, HexClad is the only true hybrid cookware available today. Crafted with a complex, patented, laser-etched hexagon design, combining the best of stainless steel with a nonstick surface, HexClad is durably designed to last a lifetime. The brainchild of kitchen mavericks Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray, HexClad uses innovation to challenge the status quo for an elevated kitchen experience every time. HexClad is available globally including in Canada, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Netherlands, France and Germany.

About Gordon Ramsay :

Gordon Ramsay is a renowned 22-star Michelin chef known for his exceptional culinary skills and expertise. With a career spanning decades, Ramsay has established himself as a prominent figure in the culinary world through his restaurants, television shows, and cookbooks. His innovative approach to cooking and uncompromising standards for quality have earned him global recognition and respect among chefs and food enthusiasts alike. Ramsay is the star of many TV shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and MasterChef Junior, and has 43 restaurants worldwide. He serves as HexClad's lead ambassador, actively involved in product development, branding, and growth strategy.

About Jeremy Charles :

Jeremy Charles's influence goes beyond food, he is an important ambassador of the Newfoundland and Labrador culture, an avid outdoorsman and author of the acclaimed story and recipe book, Wildness. Jeremy's aim as a chef is to showcase and celebrate natural, coastal products, indigenous ingredients, and wild game. He has been able to translate his deep passion for nature into the food as head chef and co-owner of Raymonds, crowned Best Restaurant in Canada and Diner's Club World's 50 Best Restaurant Academy. Jeremy has also been recognized as Maclean Power List; Canada's 50 Most Powerful People, Best Chef in Canada, City of St.John's Legend award for his charitable work, and is also widely recognized as an esteemed guest on Anthony Bourdain's series Part's Unknown. He found himself as a regular at Fulton fish market in Chicago where he worked as a personal chef and honed his skills at Chi-town's top tables, until returning to St. John's, where Jeremy currently lives with his wife and two children.

About Ryan Gray :

Ryan Gray is a celebrated restaurateur and sommelier recognized throughout Canada. His portfolio encompasses Italian dining establishments such as Nora Gray, Elena, and Gia Vin & Grill. Ryan's passion for natural wine and locally sourced ingredients is paralleled by his deep appreciation for Canada's dynamic culinary landscape. He serves as an advocate for the distinctive food cultures of both Montreal and Toronto.

About Keith Siu :

Keith Siu is currently an executive chef and co-founder at See You Soon, a Toronto-based pop-up dinner series known for its unique and ever-changing dining experiences across different locations. Early in his career, Siu honed his skills at renowned establishments like Peter Pan Bistro, Backhouse, Buca, Oakville's Hexagon, and most notably Frilu where he helped the restaurant earn its Michelin star. With nearly a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, Siu continues to push boundaries in Toronto's culinary scene, showcasing his creativity, skill, and dedication to creating memorable dining experiences that captivate the senses.

