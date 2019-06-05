Heuro™ Canada announces nationwide expansion

A leading provider of innovative neurological health solutions expands the Heuro™ Program across Canada

SURREY, BC, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - With the addition of three new clinics, Heuro Canada Inc. announces the expansion of the groundbreaking Heuro™ Program featuring innovative neurotechnology such as Helius Medical Technologies' PoNS Treatment™ and Health Tech Connex's NeuroCatch™ Platform. The new clinics join the current roster of existing clinics authorized to provide the Heuro Program including Neurotherapy Montreal and Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic.

Since the opening of its first authorized clinic, Neurotherapy Montreal in December 2018, and its second authorized clinic, Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic in February 2019, Heuro Canada has made it a priority to make the Heuro Program accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast. Joining the existing list of authorized neurological rehabilitation clinics are Advantage4Athletes Training Center and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; and Apollo South Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Heuro Canada aims to improve the quality of life for Canadians experiencing persistent deficits, such as balance and gait, from mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries (mmTBIs), with acute treatment and is proud to now offer the Heuro Program at clinics in five of Canada's largest census metropolitan areas.

Rudi van den Broek, Managing Director of Heuro Canada says, "I am proud and excited to launch this nationwide expansion of clinics authorized to bring the innovative Heuro Program closer to more Canadians. With a presence in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa, over 50% of Canadians will now have direct local access to Heuro's leading innovative treatment experience with the goal of maximizing their recovery from injury and improving their quality of life."

The Heuro Program features PoNS Treatment, an innovative, non-invasive treatment which combines the use of the PoNS™ device with targeted physical therapy. The PoNS device is authorized in Canada for the acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy.

The Heuro Program also features the innovative NeuroCatch™ Platform, which is an objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system that is easy-to-use, cost-effective and readily accessible to clinicians across Canada. Used by qualified healthcare professionals and clinical staff in clinics authorized by Heuro, the NeuroCatch™ Platform scan is approximately 6-minutes long and reports on the ABCs of cognitive function (Auditory Sensation, Basic Attention and Cognitive Processing).

With this clinic expansion, Heuro Canada is fulfilling its commitment to create a nationwide network of leading neurorehabilitation clinics which are authorized to bring powerful programs closer to home for those with brain conditions. Heuro Canada plans to certify additional clinics to provide the Heuro Program featuring PoNS Treatment and the Neurocatch Platform in the near future.

ABOUT HEURO CANADA INC.

Heuro Canada Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and transformative neurological health assessment and treatment technologies and solutions. With few viable therapeutic options currently available for managing and treating the neurological symptoms associated with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries, the Heuro Program may help individuals overcome persistent balance deficits and improve their quality of life.

ABOUT HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in the market is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™), which is authorized in Canada.

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

ABOUT NEUROCATCH INC.

NeuroCatch Inc. is a neuro-health technology company focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices and consumer products. Located within the Health and Technology District in Surrey, British Columbia, NeuroCatch Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Tech Connex Inc.

NeuroCatch's first medical device, the NeuroCatch™ Platform, is an objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system that is easy-to-use, cost-effective and readily accessible to clinicians across Canada. Used by qualified healthcare professionals and clinical staff in Heuro authorized clinics, the NeuroCatch Platform scan is approximately six minutes long and reports on the ABCs of cognitive function (Auditory Sensation, Basic Attention and Cognitive Processing).

