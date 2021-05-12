Hettich Canada Shares The World's Megatrends in Residential and Commercial Design on its #hettichxperiencedays Platform

FREE WEBINARS PROVIDE INSIGHTS INTO INDIVIDUALISATION, URBANISATION, AND NEW WORK TRENDS IN RESIDENTIAL, RETAIL, AND OFFICE DESIGN

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hettich Canada, one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings, is offering insights into the future of home, retail, and office environments with the launch of its new, hybrid platform: "HettichXperiencedays" and a series of webinars on its microsite www.hettichxperiencedays.com.

"Xperiencedays is our new, dynamic series of webinars housed on Hettich's revolutionary platform. It provides international insights and expertise to our Canadian customers and partners, giving us the opportunity to engage in intensive dialogue in all regional markets," said René Dionne, President, Hettich Canada.

The free 30-minute webinars include: Insights into residential megatrends of individualisation and urbanisation, and Insights into new work megatrends of retail, office, and home office environments. Additional content, photos, 3D walkthroughs, CAD drawings and more are available on the Xperiencedays platform accessed on the Canadian microsite: www.hettichxperiencedays.com.

Hettich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings. Every day, 6,700 members of staff take up the challenge of developing intelligent technology for furniture. A family-owned business, Hettich is at home in Kirchlengern, Germany. This is where ideas are born for furniture fittings we shape today and tomorrow with.

