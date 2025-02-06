HESCO Earth-Filled Military Grade Barriers - Now Made in America

ENNIS, Texas, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Highly respected engineers and manufacturers of the original earth-filled MIL Units, HESCO, who are renowned for bringing American heroes home from every major conflict for over 30 years, proudly announced the opening of their latest manufacturing site in the United States.

This decision marks the next major step forward in the company's investment and expansion of their global footprint. This move will ensure that high-quality, American-made solutions continue to safeguard people, homes, businesses, and communities and guarantee the rapid response to US Military supply and demand needs.

During the War on Terror, HESCO MIL Units were assembled and shipped from Charleston, South Carolina to support the protection of US Troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now HESCO confirms they will begin manufacturing, assembling, and shipping from the State of Texas.

Shannon Sanders, Vice President General Manager of Americas announced the growth and expansion,

"The decision to manufacture HESCO barriers in the U.S. underscores our dedication to protecting Americans while supporting local manufacturing and creating jobs in the heart of America," said Shannon. "By producing these globally renowned barriers domestically, we're ensuring faster delivery, excellent quality control, and direct support for U.S. government agencies and the communities they serve."

HESCO barriers have a longstanding legacy for excellence. For 35 years, these barriers have protected military personnel overseas in conflict zones, demonstrating their unmatched expeditionary might and lifesaving capabilities. This manufacturing initiative not only strengthens the Hesco supply chain but also aligns with their mission to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that protect and preserve lives.

"Today's announcement fortifies our commitment to the US Military and to US Citizens, we will continue our mission to defend the defenders and bring our heroes home with American made products."

HESCO Floodline barriers will also be manufactured in Texas, these rapidly deployable flood defenses, capable of halting fast moving, debris-filled flood waters, provide a reliable solution for government agencies, businesses, and homeowners alike. Based on the military grade barriers, HESCO FloodLine barrier is a go-to solution for the USACE and has protected communities and businesses from flooding and storm surge since Katrina.

"Our Flood Barriers are engineered to mitigate the devastating impacts of natural floods, and they have become an essential tool in flood prevention and disaster response efforts across the country and from our Texas hub we will continue responding to emergency events."

From shielding military personnel overseas to safeguarding families and businesses on American soil, HESCO barriers continue to set the standard for security and resilience and by manufacturing domestically, HESCO will enhance its product offerings, respond even more rapidly to customer demands, and further fortify the HESCO legacy and commitment to the US Military.

ABOUT HESCO

The HESCO® MIL™ UNIT is the original earth-filled Concertainer™ product globally renowned as the ultimate surface-mounted force protection barrier system. Engineered specifically for rapid deployment creating limitless defensive structures anywhere, anytime. Hesco manufactures force protection solutions that inspire confidence in military, security, and environmental applications, and are proven industry leaders in the defense and protection of people and assets.

