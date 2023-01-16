Herzig Eye Institute Ottawa Awarded 5000 Cataract Procedures Annually

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Premier Doug Ford and Minister Sylvia Jones announced the addition of nearly 20,000 additional cataract procedures this year. Herzig Eye Institute Ottawa has been awarded a license to perform 5,000 insured cataract surgeries annually.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the Ford government has recognized the severity of surgical backlogs for cataracts and has acted to address them. We at Herzig Eye Institute are extremely proud to be part of the solution! This much needed additional capacity will help lower wait times for people in the Ottawa region. We are looking forward to working with the province to bring about timely care and convenience!"

- Cherry Tabb, President & CEO, and Co-Founder, Herzig Eye Institute

"As a surgeon of 15 years, I want to thank Premier Ford and Minister Jones for allowing me and my colleagues to do what we were trained to do… restore vision in a timely way. Let's get it done!"

- Dr. Kashif Baig, Medical Director, Herzig Eye Institute, Ottawa

About Herzig Eye Institute

The Herzig Eye Institute was founded in 1995, and has treated over 150,000 patients from across North America and 23 countries worldwide at the Toronto and Ottawa locations. Co-founder Cherry Tabb is a recipient of the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheldon Herzig, MD, FRCSC is a world-renowned expert and a past president of the Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. Dr. Kashif Baig is the Medical Director of Herzig Eye Institute Ottawa, Founder and Medical Director of Precision Cornea Centre. Dr. Baig and our associates in Ottawa can serve patients in both official languages. Visit www.herzig-eye.com

