Herta Security Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Cutting-edge, Real-time Facial Recognition and Detection Deployment

"Using machine learning techniques and a graphic processing unit (GPU)-built approach, Herta processes video surveillance data entirely in the cloud. Its real-time, reliable, and effective biometric video surveillance solutions employ advanced technologies to deliver speed, accuracy, and ease of use; it helps produce results 40 times faster than with traditional CPUs," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The high-tech facial recognition, deep learning algorithms, and GPU allow customers to combine existing live camera processing with video capture. It also adds high-level features designed to detect gender, age, ethnicity, and partial facial concealment recognition."

Herta has established itself as the only European company to use GPU edge analytics, which enables it to deliver real-time observance, and incident alerting functions to security teams when events or suspicious activities occur. With its unique ability to operate and store within the cloud, Herta allows organizations to save on storage and server costs, offering an overall fast and cost-effective way to manage data collection.

Herta presents a range of options that include demos, automatic software updates, and renting. Depending on the sector and end-user needs for their video surveillance system, it also provides flexible pricing options. Furthermore, it has an impactful customer service team that strives to establish a well-rounded customer experience. With offices in Spain, Singapore, and the United States (Los Angeles, California), its customer service teams address all performance issues across time zones.

"Herta stands out for its customer-focused culture in the facial recognition space. Its solution allows customers to continue using existing surveillance techniques and IP camera hardware, helping them lower their CAPEX," noted VanZandt. "The company strives to be the leading biometric surveillance solutions provider to governments, delivering real-time facial recognition and detection deployment to thousands of cameras on a global scale."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

