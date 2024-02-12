HERSHEY'S Encourages Canadians to Turn Family Day into Family Photo Day

72 per cent of Canadian parents say it's a real challenge to get pictures of the whole family together, according to new research; but a new box of chocolates from HERSHEY'S is here to help.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Is your phone filled with more screenshots and awkward selfies than sweet family snaps? You're not alone. Just in time for Family Day, new research from HERSHEY'S is painting a very real picture of just what's on Canadians' camera rolls - and it's not their entire families.

HERSHEY'S Family Photo Day Video

In fact, Canadians estimate that only about a third of photos in caregiver's phones feature their whole family together - something HERSHEY'S is inviting families to change with a new tradition: turning the annual Family Day holiday into Family Photo Day, a timely reminder to pause for a pic with your whole crew.

"The vast majority of parents say that just looking at family photos can help strengthen both a child's sense of connection to their family - and a parent's sense of self," says Paloma Bentes, Marketing Director, Hershey Canada. "But for today's busy families, capturing life's sweetest moments with everyone together can be quite difficult. That's why we're inviting every Canadian family - no matter their Family Day plans - to take a moment this long weekend to capture a sweet memory together."

HERSHEY'S research confirmed that 72 per cent of parents say it's a real challenge to get pictures of their whole family together. One barrier to great group shots? Simple logistics. More than half of respondents say family photos are often incomplete just because one person has to take the photo.

To help, HERSHEY'S has created a limited-edition box of their iconic chocolate - one that instantly transforms into a tripod, making it incredibly easy to snap a hands-free family photo. Canadians will have a chance to win this limited-edition HERSHEY'S box on the brand's Instagram channel, @hersheyscanada.

"When your kids look back on these photos years from now - they won't be seeking out pictures of their younger selves; they'll be looking for family memories. I hope Family Day becomes an annual reminder to all Canadians of what a powerful role photos can play in bringing families together. And I hope our Family Photo Day box plays just a small role in helping make the day a little sweeter," says Bentes.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and HERSHEY'S CHIPITS.

