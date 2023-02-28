Hershey Canada Releases Limited Edition HER for SHE Bars to Celebrate Canadian Women Building a Better Future

Five special edition bars available across Canada surrounding International Women's Day, in partnership with Girl Up

CANADA, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of International Women's Day, Hershey Canada has partnered with Girl Up to launch five limited-edition HER for SHE chocolate bars. Now available at participating locations across Canada, each bar highlights a young Canadian woman taking action to build a more positive future. This is part of a global initiative from The Hershey Company, which has been ranked as the World's Top Female Friendly Company, to shine light on the voices of more women making an impact in their communities. To further this commitment to a more equitable future, Hershey Canada has also pledged $40,000 to Girl Up, an organization providing young women with the training, tools, and community to build leadership and accelerate social change.

This year's HER for SHE initiative spotlights five Canadian women working to build a better future through their passion, activism, and work in their communities: Autumn Peltier, Indigenous Rights and Water Activist; Fae Johnstone, 2SLGBTQIA+ Advocate; Rita Audi, Gender and Education Equality Activist; Naila Moloo, Climate Tech Researcher; and Kélicia Massala, founder of Girl Up Québec. Hershey Canada worked with Toronto-based mural artist, Gosia Komorski , to bring the women's stories to life on limited-edition HERSHEY'S COOKIES N' CREME and HERSHEY'S WHOLE ALMOND bars. Together with accompanying video spots produced in collaboration with Mint , the bar wrapper designs illustrate how each woman is using her voice and advocacy to contribute to lasting change.

"The HER for SHE 2023 campaign is crucial to empower women to become leaders and to teach young girls that anything is possible," says Rita Audi of the easy decision to collaborate with Hershey Canada. "By featuring the accomplishments of local women, Hershey's raises awareness of both the progress we have made towards gender equality and the amount of work we still have to do."

HER for SHE 2023 is a powerful and exciting continuation of the inaugural 2022 Canadian campaign, which brought exceptional women's stories to light, and allowed many Canadians to join the conversation. "Last year's initiative exemplified Hershey Canada's larger values and commitment to support and advance gender equity," says Brittany Chopra, Senior Marketing Manager at Hershey Canada. "We're so excited to extend the message even further in 2023! Having the bars on sale across Canada only serves to amplify women's voices and stories, and will encourage more Canadians to spotlight those making change in their own communities."

The Hershey Company is working to make advancements in gender equity through meaningful partnerships and programming that provide young girls and women the support to develop their skills and get involved in leadership opportunities. This includes a global partnership with Girl Up, and the "Future CEO" program , a company-wide program that offers mentorship and education to young women in Canada and around the world. In working closely with Girl Up Canada to amplify women's stories, Hershey Canada hopes to spark a movement and inspire more women to continue fighting for the future they want to see.

To further drive the conversation and support Girl Up, Hershey Canada is calling Canadians to celebrate the incredible women around them by shouting them out on @hersheyscanada 's Instagram channel. This call to highlight more women making an impact will not only highlight more women across the country, but will also incite donations to Girl Up. For every comment on HERforSHE posts, Hershey Canada will donate $1 (up to $10,000 and until March 18) to the women's leadership organization. This social media-driven initiative will be bolstered by an additional $30,000 donation to Girl Up.

"As a society it is ever more important to continue to uplift and recognize the strength of all women," says Autumn Peltier, who is excited to see her bar wrapper and story come to life. "Everyone deserves a seat at the table—there is power in the word 'she.'"

