HERSHEY and BGC Canada team up to stand against bullying for Pink Shirt Day

Supporting the global anti-bullying initiative is a key component of The Sweeter Together Project, a multi-year partnership that aims to create a sense of belonging for children and youth across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - This February 22, Hershey Canada is working with BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) to boost participation in Pink Shirt Day, a global event that promotes kindness, anti-bullying, and togetherness for all. To increase awareness on the day, the two organizations will be hosting an event at BGC St. Alban's Club in Toronto from 3:30-5:00 PM. 20 additional BGC Clubs across Canada have also received funding from Hershey to help run Pink Shirt Day events locally, and provide Clubs with Pink Shirt Day toolkits featuring engaging activities and critical resources for Club youth.

Originated in 2007, Pink Shirt Day is dedicated to anti-bullying, inspired by an act of kindness in small-town Nova Scotia. David Shepherd, Travis Price, and their teenage friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. The boys took a stand against bullying by protesting against the harassment and by distributing pink t-shirts to their school. Since then, the idea has only grown each year, with worldwide participation. In fact, last year alone, people in almost 180 countries shared their support of Pink Shirt Day through social media posts and donations.

"At BGC Canada, belonging is one of our core values and also at the heart of Pink Shirt Day and our partnership with Hershey," says Rachael MacKenzie-Neill, Vice-President, Marketing & Development, BGC Canada. "Hershey is truly creating 'moments of goodness' for young people at our Clubs. Thanks to their generosity, more Clubs than ever are able to celebrate Pink Shirt Day and provide youth the opportunity to learn about the power of diversity and kindness."

Pink Shirt Day also represents a key initiative for The Sweeter Together Project , Hershey Canada and BGC Canada's multi-year partnership that aims to drive inclusivity and create a sense of belonging for children and youth across Canada.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BGC Canada for the third year of The Sweeter Together Project and Pink Shirt Day," says Ola Machnowski, Senior Director Marketing, Hershey Canada. "BGC Canada's mission and mandate is so inspiring, and aligns with Hershey Canada's commitment to making a difference—and Making More Moments of Goodness—in different communities across the country, and globally. Our global company purpose is all about Making More Moments of Goodness, and we are excited to continue seeing this coming to life in our communities.

Building on the success of The Sweeter Together Project initiatives established in 2022, the third year of the partnership also includes:

● REESE'S DynamicDuo – REESE'S Dynamic Duo is a tie-in program to Hershey's NBA partnership. The mission is to make basketball more accessible for the next generation of Canadians. In 2023, Hershey will refurbish two BGC Club basketball courts and partner with BGC Canada to execute other basketball-related initiatives such as replacing backboards, replacing nets or providing player kits (i.e., jerseys, shoes and balls) to youth.

● HERSHEY'S S'MORES – HERSHEY'S S'MORES is a summer in-store campaign. With the purchase of every HERSHEY'S S'MORES Kit, a portion will go towards supporting BGC Canada (up to a maximum of $40,000 CAD).

ABOUT BGC CANADA

For 120+ years, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

ABOUT HERSHEY CANADA INC.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. The top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS products.

SOURCE Hershey Canada

For further information: Natalie Paul, BGC Canada, Director, Marketing Strategy & Content, [email protected], 905-477-7272 x2202; Camille Lopez, Mint, PR Coordinator, [email protected], 416.8860.513