Herschel Supply Co. Appoints Jon Hoerauf as Chief Executive Officer

"Jamie and Lyndon have built a phenomenal brand that is ultimately a design company at its core," said Jon Hoerauf, Chief Executive Office r . "This excites me not only from a product standpoint, but also in seeing how they have designed the organization for success. With the company being ten years old, it has an unbelievably strong foundation and huge opportunity to further disrupt the category with its product and storytelling. I take great responsibility and pride in being a steward for what they have built."

"With collaboration at top of mind, finding a seasoned leader like Jon who we can join forces with, and who can bring out the best in us, our team, and our partners, is something we're really excited about," said Lyndon Cormack, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Herschel Supply Co. "We want to ensure we're exploring every avenue that drives value to anyone who has a touchpoint with our brand."

"Bringing Jon on board will allow Lyndon and I to focus our energy and passion around the things that get us most excited -- expanding our business, innovating our products, and continuing to evolve creatively," added Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Herschel Supply Co. "Our ten year anniversary felt like the perfect milestone to bring on a CEO with the expertise to take us into this next chapter."

Throughout his career, Hoerauf has structured commercial strategies for outdoor apparel brands at a global level. He joined Arc'teryx, a high performance outdoor apparel company, in 2012 as VP, Global Commercial. During his eight year tenure, Jon helped grow the brand into a best in class commercial organization that offers its core consumers an enriched brand experience. In 2016, Jon stepped into the role of President and General Manager, leading the company through unprecedented global growth. He also served as President, Apparel for Amer Sports, a sporting goods company that includes Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson, and Precor within their brand portfolio.

Prior to Arc'teryx, Jon spent more than a decade at The North Face, where he served as Global Product Director for Summit Series, their collection of high-performance products, as a leading member of the team that propelled the business from $100M to over $2B. At Herschel Supply Co., Hoerauf is expected to oversee the brand's expansion into other product categories and verticals.

About Herschel Supply

Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply Co. is named after the small Canadian town where three generations of their family grew up. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global travel lifestyle brand producing timeless products with utility design for the modern traveller. Originally renowned for their contemporary renditions of classic backpack silhouettes, Herschel Supply's range has since expanded to include luggage, travel accessories, wallets, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in 94 countries with more than 10,000 stockists worldwide. For more information, visit www.herschelsupply.com and follow Herschel Supply on Instagram .

SOURCE Herschel Supply Co.

For further information: Lucy Zuckerman, SHADOW, [email protected], https://www.herschel.com/

Related Links

https://www.herschel.com/

