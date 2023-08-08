LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 8, 2023, each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 15, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

Name of

Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

WITHHELD % of votes cast

WITHHELD Nathalie Bourque 25,191,632 99.97 8,263 0.03 Martin Brassard 24,859,027 98.65 340,868 1.35 Ted Di Giorgio 25,191,132 99.97 8,763 0.03 Didier Evrard 25,189,984 99.96 9,911 0.04 Gilles Labbé 24,634,115 97.75 565,755 2.25 Louis Morin 24,860,643 98.65 339,252 1.35 James J. Morris 24,349,771 96.63 850,124 3.37 Brian A. Robbins 24,676,265 97.92 523,630 2.08 Annie Thabet 24,710,797 98.06 489,098 1.94 Beverly Wyse 25,188,659 99.96 11,236 0.04

Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors.

Héroux-Devtek Inc., Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330