Hero Certified Burgers Offers UV Sanitizers in Restaurants to Protect Customers

"People want to feel safe in restaurants and that has a new meaning in a COVID world," said Carlo Lucia, VP of Operations for Hero Certified Burgers, "At Hero we are striving to provide a safe dining experience, from the hormone and antibiotic free beef we serve, to the sanitization methods we're offering. We're so excited to offer CleanSlate to our customers and are proud to do our part to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19."

"By making CleanSlate UV available in their stores, Hero is putting customer safety first," said Taylor Mann, CEO and Co-Founder of CleanSlate UV, "Washing your hands before you eat is common practice but if you touch a dirty phone before eating, you undermine the entire hand hygiene process. By allowing customers to use our chemical-free solution to sanitize their phones, Hero is allowing customers to have a truly safe dining experience."

CleanSlate UV Sanitizers are simple to use and proven to be effective in eliminating at least 99.999% of harmful bacteria found on common handheld items. With touch-free device removal and no damaging chemicals, CleanSlate's technology is hospital grade and is proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 the virus causing COVID-19, on cell phones.

One cycle of the CleanSlate UV Sanitizer can be purchased by customers for $1 at select Hero Certified Burgers locations across the Greater Toronto Area, Quebec and in Manhattan. A portion of the proceeds will go to Noise in support of community based mental health programs.

About Hero Certified Burgers

Hero Certified Burgers is a Canadian quick service casual restaurant that began in 2003 focusing on using food products from vendors that adhere to sustainable practice. They specialize in hamburgers, using only all natural 100% Canadian Angus beef raised range-fed without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

About CleanSlate UV

CleanSlate UV was founded in 2014 with a mission to ensure no one gets sick from germs on mobile devices. The CleanSlate UV Sanitizer is a hospital-grade sanitizer that is simple, fast and effective, having been deployed in over 800 facilities worldwide, sanitizing over 40 million devices, in areas such as healthcare, retail, hospitality and education. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON with offices in Buffalo, NY and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.cleanslateuv.com.

