Herjavec Group announces partnership with Chronicle, now part of Google Cloud, to bring advanced security solutions to market in Canada

Herjavec Group adds Chronicle to vast security portfolio to advance managed security services, threat hunting and speed of incident investigation.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Herjavec Group, the leader in global cybersecurity operations, specializing in Managed Security Services and Incident Response, is the first service provider across Canada to leverage and be certified in Chronicle's security intelligence products: Backstory and VirusTotal. Herjavec Group is the Security Provider of Choice to bring the emerging Chronicle toolset, now part of Google Cloud, to enterprises across Canada.

"Chronicle was created to give enterprises the advantage in the fight against cybercrime," said Mike Wiacek, Chronicle CSO and co-founder. "To be effective, tools must be joined with expertise. Herjavec Group's depth and breadth of expertise make our solutions much more powerful than they are on their own. We are excited to partner with Herjavec Group, one of the world's leading security service providers, as we expand operations into Canada."

Now part of Herjavec Group's specialized Managed Security Services portfolio, Chronicle's Backstory & VirusTotal products provide unmatched capabilities for threat hunting and incident investigation. Backstory solves the challenge associated with the prohibitive cost to aggregate, store and analyze massive datasets and security logs. Herjavec Group currently leverages Backstory below the SIEM level to better analyze and investigate the massive amounts of security telemetry its enterprise customers generate every year. Backstory, coupled with VirusTotal, which provides advanced malware threat research ability, leads to more advanced threat detection, augmenting HG's Managed Detection and Response services as well as its Threat Hunting expertise.

"Enterprises today understand they are only as secure as the data they're collecting and analyzing," said Robert Herjavec, Founder & CEO, Herjavec Group. "Bringing Chronicle to market in Canada will enable Herjavec Group, and our enterprise customers to perform faster incident response queries and benefit from historical data look ups. I'm talking years of data logs in milliseconds. This is unheralded in terms of threat detection & investigation ability".

To celebrate the launch of their partnership, Herjavec Group's Founder & CEO, Shark Tank star, Robert Herjavec and Chronicle's Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer, Mike Wiacek, are teaming up for an exclusive Founders Breakfast event. Held Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at the Google Office in Toronto, the event geared towards enterprise security business leaders will include live demos of Chronicle's Backstory & VirusTotal products, as well as presentations from the Founders themselves, and an open forum cybersecurity Q&A. To request an invitation and learn more, visit https://www.herjavecgroup.com/hg-chronicle-google-founders-breakfast/

Dynamic IT entrepreneur Robert Herjavec founded Herjavec Group in 2003 to provide cybersecurity products and services to enterprise organizations. We have been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity operations leaders, and excel in complex, multi-technology environments. We have expertise in comprehensive security services including Managed Security Services (SOC Operations, Threat Detection, Security Technology Engineering) & Professional Services (Advisory Services, Identity Services, Technology Implementation, Threat Management & Incident Response). Herjavec Group has offices and Security Operations Centers across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

