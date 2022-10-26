Heritage Architect Christopher Borgal - Lifetime Achievement Award winner

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Architectural Conservancy Ontario (ACO) has recognized Christopher Borgal, OAA FRAIC, CAHP as the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Eric Arthur Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is given to those 'who have made an outstanding contribution to the heritage conservation movement in Ontario over a sustained period of time. The state of the Province's built heritage today would not be the same without the significant activities of this person.'

Christopher Borgal, OAA, FRAIC, CAHP 2022 recipient of the prestigious Eric Arthur Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Architectural Conservancy Ontario (CNW Group/GBCA Architects)

Christopher, a President and Senior Principal of GBCA – Goldsmith Borgal & Company Architects, has worked on over two thousand heritage sites across Canada, the U.S and Caribbean, with a concentration in Southwestern Ontario, Ottawa area and Toronto.

Many past and present works have been on significant buildings in major cities including the 1990's restoration of the south façade of Parliament Hill's Centre Block (Ottawa), recent work at Massey Hall (Toronto), many other public buildings, and with key developers including Menkes, Graywood, CentreCourt and Alterra. Christopher has also dedicated considerable time to the heart of heritage in smaller towns. He volunteered to help the Town of Goderich protect heritage buildings after a devastating tornado; he helped develop the Blyth Festival Theatre and its facilities in the 1980's; and he has worked on over 30% of Ontario's museum sites, including Huron, Bruce and Lambton County museums. With his late business partner, Nicholas Hill, Christopher prepared among the earliest Ontario Heritage Conservation District Plans (in the late 1970's). His recent work at Massey Hall and masonry restoration work at Windsor's Mackenzie Hall (with Studio g+G, Windsor) have boosted the GBCA award roster to over 56 industry awards.

A past president of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario and past national president of the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals (CAHP), Christopher has volunteered his time and provided leadership to assist the evolution of the heritage community in Canada.

In 2001, he joined Phil Goldsmith to form Goldsmith Borgal & Company Ltd. and became sole proprietor in 2008. He leads the Toronto-based practice of 18 professionals including heritage architects, conservation specialists, technologists, an architectural historian.

Having become, in recent years, a part-time resident of Toronto, as an avid sailor he can be found at his alternate home near Lunenburg NS (where his family settled in 1753) with life partner, Linda Mote, piloting their 40 foot sailboat.

