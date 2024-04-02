Here's a press release about Canadian Movies for Canadian Audiences, for National Canadian Film Day, that would be impossible for machines to make. We dare you, machines. Double dog dare ya to try.

Here's a press release about Canadian Movies for Canadian Audiences, for National Canadian Film Day Post this

The beating heart of CanFilmDay celebrations is the more than 1,000 screenings in every province and territory and in more than 39 countries around the world and hundreds of offerings on broadcast and streaming services for every human to enjoy!

We are honoured that Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is once again the viceregal patron of National Canadian Film Day.

"With more and more of our lives governed by algorithms, it seems more important than ever to highlight the originality, passion and humanity that infuses the best of Canadian cinema," said Artistic Director Sharon Corder.

Programming highlights across the country include:

Premieres & Sneak Peeks

New offerings before their official release: Ally Pankiw 's debut feature, I Used to Be Funny, in a cross- Canada sneak preview ahead of its June 7th release date, in more than 20 independent theatres. The red carpet premiere of The King Tide in St. John's, NL , featuring cast members and director Christian Sparkes . In Toronto , the World Premiere of Caitlin Cronenberg 's Humane, with special guest stars Jay Baruchel and Emily Hampshire . The new Highball.TV film Mother of All Shows in Stirling, ON , where the film was shot. With director Melissa D'Agostino. In Vancouver , a sneak of The Great Salish Heist , Darrell Dennis' hilarious new no-budget Indigenous caper flick.





New offerings before their official release: I n Memoriam A screening of Akilla's Escape, to honour the passing of acclaimed filmmaker Charles Officer , followed by a discussion with filmmakers he inspired ( Toronto ). A rare presentation of the biographic documentary The Life & Times of Norman Jewison to honour the passing of the legendary director ( Vancouver ). Screenings in Vancouver and Ottawa of the groundbreaking feature Goin' Down the Road, to pay tribute to the late pioneer Don Shebib , followed (in Ottawa ) by a live Q&A with co-star Jayne Eastwood and DGC Ontario chair Annie Bradley .





Film Festival Partner Screenings [see HERE for full details] In Toronto , a screening of the smash-hit comedy BlackBerry , with writer/director Matt Johnson . A screening on the Six Nations Reserve of the imagineNATIVE 2023 Audience Choice Award winner, Café Daughter , followed by a Q&A with director Shelley Niro (Mohawk). A 30th-anniversary screening of Double Happiness with director Mina Shum ( Vancouver ). Barney's Version , the adaptation of the beloved Mordecai Richler novel, featuring a discussion of the film with producer Robert Lantos hosted by Daniel Richler ( Oakville ). A 25th-anniversary screening of the landmark film Another Planet , the first Canadian feature film directed by a Black woman, followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Christene Browne . ( Toronto ) A 35th-anniversary screening of Roadkill by Bruce McDonald , followed by a Q&A with co-writer & star Don McKellar ( Toronto ). Philippe Falardeau's breakout hit, La moitié gauche du frigo ( The Left-Hand Side of the Fridge ) followed by a virtual Q&A with Philippe Falardeau ( Toronto ). A rare 35mm presentation of the classic Alberta -shot horror film Ghostkeeper , with a Q&A with director Jim Makichuk , screenwriter Doug Macleod , story consultant Dave Makichuk and the lead of the film, Murray Ord ( Calgary ).





[see for full details] Plus, these highlights: A partnership with Global Affairs Canada will bring 60 Canadian film screenings to countries around the world. An estimated 20,000 high school students from more than 200 schools from every province and territory will engage in an interactive livestream. Journalist Kelly Boutsalis (Mohawk) will host a nationwide discussion with Alanis Obomsawin (Abenaki) to discuss her film Honour to Senator Murray Sinclair . Friends of Canadian Media presents a virtual screening of Sarah Polley 's documentary Stories We Tell , followed by a conversation between REEL CANADA Executive Director, Jack Blum , and Marla Boltman , Executive Director of Friends of Canadian Media.





Communities across the country that are going all-out for CanFilmDay include: The First Ontario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines, ON , is screening Anne of Green Gables with raspberry cordial-themed mocktails, PEI photo props and musical enhancements. La Maison des artistes visuels in Winnipeg, MB , is screening Ru with a local professor of Vietnamese history. In Slocan, BC , the local Legion is screening two films and holding a silent auction. The Milton Public Library in Milton, ON , will be screening Canadian films from April 15 to 19 . In Annapolis Royal, NS , the King's Theatre Society is showing five films on April 17 , with refreshments available. A companion workshop on Indigenous traditional arts will run before a screening of Bones of Crows in the Jasper, AB Community Habitat for the Arts.



But this is just a taste of all CanFilmDay has to offer this year. Find all the details HERE .

Events across Canada and worldwide will feature appearances by special guests, including Barry Avrich, Kelly Boutsalis, Christene Brown, Caitlin Cronenberg, Renee Courchene (Anicinabe), Melissa D'Agostino, Atom Egoyan, Philippe Falardeau, Tareq Hadhad, Emily Hampshire, Matt Johnson, Robert Lantos, Jason Loftus, Doug Macleod, Dave Makichuk, Jim Makichuk, Don McKellar, Alison Murray, Murray Ord, Alanis Obomsawin, Matthew Rankin, Mina Shum, Gail Singer, Christian Sparkes, Éric Tessier and Vinay Virmani.

More than two dozen major broadcast and streaming partners will be scheduling Canadian programming in honour of CanFilmDay. Click on these links for a complete list of broadcast and streaming partners.

If you'd like to host a free CanFilmDay event for your community, visit canfilmday.ca/register and sign up today.

CanFilmDay is a huge endeavour that's made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year, including Telefilm Canada, CBC, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, Ontario Arts Council, RBC Foundation, DGC Ontario, Ontario Creates, CMPA, ACTRA, AFBS and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website .

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information. You can also find us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

Jack Blum and Sharon Corder, Executive and Artistic Director of REEL CANADA, are available for interviews, as well as Mina Shum, Colm Feore, Veronica Tennant, Jayne Eastwood, and Jake Yanowski (Akilla's Escape).

Click here for high-res images

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

