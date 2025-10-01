HERCULES TIRES LAUNCHES CANADIAN FALL REBATE ON SELECT TIRES

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hercules Tires announced the launch of its Fall Rebate in Canada, giving consumers the opportunity to save on select tire purchases now through Dec. 31, 2025.

Consumers who purchase any of the following qualifying tires during the promotion period are eligible to receive a $50 prepaid Mastercard:

Tires featured on the rebate are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise Warranty , offering up to a 65 K-mile warranty, road hazard protection, and a 45-day free trial. Those interested in taking advantage of the fall rebate can do so at a Hercules Tires dealer. To find a dealer near them, they can visit the Hercules Tires dealer locator .

Rebates can be redeemed online with proof of purchase.

For complete terms, conditions and eligible product details, visit HerculesTires.com/CanadaRebate .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by The Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). As the flagship brand, Hercules Tires is celebrated for its premium craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled durability, performance, and confidence on the road. With one of the most comprehensive lines of replacement tires in the U.S. and Canada, Hercules Tires offers a robust selection that includes passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have relied on the Hercules Tires brand for outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unmatched value.

Hercules Tires is exclusively distributed in Canada by Groupe Touchette. Groupe Touchette is the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor. Recognized for more than 40 years for its expertise and superior service levels to manufacturers, dealers, and independent customers, the company specializes in value-added tire distribution services.

To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com or follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

