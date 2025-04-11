Her Wealth Summit: Empowering Women to Keep or Take Control of Their Financial Future

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time, Vancouver will host an event dedicated entirely to empowering women to keep or take control of their wealth and financial futures. Curated by Her Wealth, a not-for-profit society, this groundbreaking experience will offer unparalleled education, expert insights, and actionable strategies for women looking to unlock their full financial potential. Attendees will leave equipped with the tools to build wealth, achieve independence, and create lasting financial legacies—while enjoying a day of empowerment and celebration.

Taking place on Saturday, September 20th, 2025 at The Vancouver Club, Her Wealth Summit will bring together industry experts, business owners, and influential thought leaders who will share invaluable insights on personal finance, investment strategies, wealth building, and financial independence. Women will experience a full day of financial education, inspiration, and connection, which will span 5-floors of the venue. Topics covered at the summit will include investment management, strategic leadership, entrepreneurship, financial planning, insurance, tax planning, legacy planning, budgeting, legal considerations, money mindset, real estate, wealth-life balance, and more.

Michele Romanow, serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and the youngest dragon on CBC's Dragon's Den, will be the keynote for the 2025 Vancouver summit. The event will feature 60 incredible speakers, 20 sessions, and bring together 500 women. Early-bird gold passes are only $135 until June 30th.

Her Wealth Summit strongly advocates financial education. As part of its mission to empower future leaders, a portion of ticket sales from our summit will be donated to JA British Columbia (JABC). JABC is a not-for-profit organization that provides free, hands-on education in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship to youth across B.C.

"We created Her Wealth Summit because women deserve the opportunity to learn and grow in their financial journey in an inclusive and supportive environment," says Laura Furtado, Founder of Her Wealth Society. "This summit is not just about finances—it's about empowering women to live their fullest lives, free from financial stress, and helping women thrive personally and financially."

About Her Wealth:

Her Wealth is a non-profit society focused on the financial betterment of women. The 2025 Vancouver summit will advance education for women around topics covering wealth, investments, financial planning, and personal development. Founded by Laura Furtado, Her Wealth Summit seeks to bridge the gap in financial education and create a community where women can support each other's financial journeys. Visit www.herwealthsummit.com.

SOURCE Her Wealth Society

Press Contact: Ailin Gismetdinova, www.herwealthsummit.com, [email protected]