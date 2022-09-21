Henry's Toronto Flagship Store Moves a Block Away from Its 50-Year Home, Building on Its Proud History on Church Street

Iconic Canadian retailer adopts modern store design for customers to connect with experts;

Grand Opening on Saturday, September 24 starting at 10 a.m.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Henry's, Canada's greatest camera store, has moved its flagship Toronto location to 185 Church Street. Customers don't need to go far to find their beloved destination for photography, videography and content creation—the new store is at the corner of Church and Shuter streets, just a block away from its previous location. The new space is just steps from the Eaton Centre, and underground parking is available.

A Proud History on Church Street

Henry's has been a fixture on Church Street for decades, from an early location at 135 in the 1960s, to its iconic spot at 119, where it was located for nearly five decades.

"I can't imagine a part of the city we'd rather be in," says Gillian Stein, CEO, who wrote about the history of her family's business in a LinkedIn post last year. "This area has deep roots in the photographic community. Change is inevitable when you've been in business for 113 years, and we're excited about the new space, but Church Street is still where Henry's belongs." Henry's prides itself on the important role it plays in Toronto's community of photographers, videographers and content creators and looks forward to continuing that local engagement for many years to come. The new store will proudly feature a display of historical Henry's photos and photography memorabilia.

Grand Opening This Saturday

The new store's Grand Opening is this Saturday, September 24, starting at 10 a.m. Customers are encouraged to stop by for giveaways, prizes and great deals.

Serving Customers Even Better Than Before

The new space at 185 Church Street retains the iconic feeling that Toronto photographers, videographers and content creators know, love, and expect from Henry's, while providing a modern space for the modern Henry's brand. In addition to a more open, interactive retail experience, the new location will also have a dedicated studio space (launching in late October) that photographers, videographers, and content creators can use to meet, learn, record, and collaborate.

The updated store format is designed to be more open and welcoming, bringing store associates out from behind a counter and allowing for more personal conversation and interaction with customers. This format has already proven successful at half of Henry's locations across the country, and the company has been planning to bring it to Toronto for several years now. When the location at 185 Church became available, Henry's seized the opportunity to turn that vision into reality.

Retail Customers Still Want a Physical Space Where They Can Connect with Experts

While Henry's has a healthy and meaningful e-commerce business and continues to connect to its customers digitally, the company believes that coming to the store, playing with the gear and learning from its experts is still the best way to experience Henry's.

Today's retail customers want digital and social channels to work hand in hand with physical spaces to support their needs. Henry's believes strongly that physical retail has an important role to play in delivering that overall customer experience, and having a dynamic, engaging flagship store is a central part of that strategy.

A Focus on Mental Health: The Henry's Foundation

Henry's emphasis on creative output goes hand in hand with its Foundation's goals to pursue mental health awareness, de-stigmatization and support for Canadians. Stein has been vocal about the company's personal ties to mental health—last year she went public about her personal bipolar disorder diagnosis, becoming the first high-profile Canadian CEO to publicly disclose a mental illness.

Creative expression can be a very important tool for managing and supporting mental health conditions, and today people are looking for new ways to connect and collaborate. Henry's is excited to provide expanded avenues for creativity in the city through its new location, particularly through the new content creators' space launching late October.

ABOUT HENRY'S

Proudly Canadian, family-owned and operated for four generations, Henry's first opened its doors in 1909 and has evolved into the leading specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada. With 20 locations across Canada and a strong B2B and e-commerce business, Henry's is the source for the latest products, expert advice and award-winning customer service for photographers, videographers and content creators. Henry's carries over 15,000 imaging-related products from all of the top brands and is a proud supporter of content creators across Canada. For more information visit henrys.com.

ABOUT THE HENRY'S FOUNDATION

The goal of the Henry's Foundation is a Canada where no one has to suffer alone through mental illness and where creative expression, in all of its forms, is recognized as an effective way to promote, support and improve mental health. The Foundation partners with leaders in mental health and the arts to develop evidence-based programs that use creative expression as a therapeutic tool for people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. The Foundation also gives a voice to people with lived experience of mental illness to eliminate stigma. Founded in 2019, the Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity, and its vision reflects the deep, personal commitment of the Stein family, fourth generation owners of Henry's, Canada's leading digital imaging retailer. For more information visit www.henrysfoundation.com.

