Henry's selects Adyen to power their unified commerce strategy

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, has been selected by Henry's Enterprises Inc., Canada's leading specialty digital imaging retailer, to process payments across in-store and online commerce channels.

By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry's will have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights. Henry's is also utilizing Adyen's RevenueProtect which enables merchants to detect and prevent fraud using a combination of rule-based checks and machine learning. The partnership was made possible through Adyen's out of the box in-store and Ecommerce integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"Working with Adyen will support our growth strategy both online and in-store," said Rachel Larouche, CFO of Henry's. "As an iconic Canadian brand, we are looking forward to delighting our customers by offering an even more seamless shopping experience, with expanded payment options."

"Adyen's platform was built to help merchants simplify their payments across channels. We believe the flexibility of our technology significantly de-risks digital transformation initiatives for retailers looking to stay nimble to the ever-evolving expectations of their customers," said Alex Rhodes, Country Manager of Adyen Canada. "We are thrilled to be working with the Henry's team on their unified commerce vision."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Canada Goose, Dollar Shave Club and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Henry's as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Henry's

Proudly Canadian, family owned and operated, Henry's first opened its doors in 1909 and has evolved into the leading specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada. With locations across Canada and a strong B2B and ecommerce business, they are the source for the best and newest products, expert advice, and award-winning customer service. Focusing on digital imaging and creator-related products for photography, videography and online content creation, Henry's carries over 15,000 creative products across all the top brands and is the choice for creators across Canada. For more information please visit henrys.com.

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

