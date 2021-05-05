Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store, was honoured for a second year in a row with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation for overall business performance and sustained growth. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition. Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

Family-owned and operated for over one hundred years, Henry's is no stranger to navigating the challenging terrain of retail. While the realities of COVID may have caused unprecedented disruption, they also inspired Henry's to lean into its core strength - fostering and supporting the creativity of Canadian photographers and digital creators from coast to coast.

Store closures at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Henry's team to find creative solutions to connect with customers while continuing to provide their trademark customer service. Sensing a customer need for inspirational content as the first lockdown began, Henry's launched a daily livestream on YouTube and Instagram Live to give creators a platform to connect with one another. What began as a means to share their voice with a diverse range of creators, quickly evolved into a supportive community.





Despite the challenging climate, Henry's continued to prioritize innovation with the inception of Henry's Ventures Group, an innovation hub and start-up subsidiary. Its first product PrizmCare (prizmcare.com) launched in 2020 as an innovative alternative to existing warranty programs for photo/video gear. This subscription-based protection program offers coverage on creative gear regardless of where the item was purchased or the age of the item. In a time when consumers are increasingly more risk averse and spending cautiously, PrizmCare provides a unique and timely solution for the creator community.





With Canadians' stress levels increasing during the pandemic, Henry's continued to put mental health into focus with the Henry's Foundation (henrysfoundation.com), a Canadian Registered Charity supporting the improvement of mental health for Canadians everywhere. Henry's Foundation launched the #uncapturedmoments campaign, which invites people to share photographs of their everyday moments, good and bad, to help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

"We are extremely proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed companies. It is a testament to the resilience and creative energy of our employees, who have worked tirelessly to build and strengthen relationships with our loyal customers and partners under the most demanding circumstances," said Gillian Stein, CEO, Henry's. "It's been a challenging time for all businesses, particularly in the retail sector, but through it all we have prioritized growth and innovation, while upholding our core values. It is this focus and flexibility, along with a continued commitment to our community, that fuels the longevity and success of our business."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

"This year's Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership in the face of adversity," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "By using their unique purpose as the bedrock of their organizational foundation, they were able to chart a path forward with courage and resilience. In a year unlike any other, these companies should be proud not only of this prestigious designation, but the ever-important role they play in the progress and prosperity of Canada."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

About Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store

Proudly Canadian, family-owned and operated, Henry's first opened its doors in 1909 and has evolved into the leading specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada. With locations across Canada and a strong B2B and e-commerce business, they are the source for the best and newest products, expert advice and award-winning customer service in camera-related hardware and accessories for photographers, videographers, and digital creators. Henry's carries over 15,000 imaging-related products from all of the top brands and is a proud supporter of creators across Canada. For more information visit henrys.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

