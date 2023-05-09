Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store, named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera store was recognized for its industry-leading performance and its sustained growth by receiving a prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Henry's won its initial Best Managed award in 2020 and has successfully retained its status, becoming a Gold Standard winner in 2023. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Henry's has earned its reputation as "Canada's Greatest Camera Store" by providing expert advice, the best selection of gear and exceptional customer service to its loyal customers. Recognizing the need to transform while maintaining strength in its core digital imaging business, Henry's has evolved its retail format, sales model and expanded its customer focus to embrace the growing needs of content creators. "Being recognized as a Gold Standard winner of Canada's Best Managed companies is a rewarding, inspiring, and validating achievement, and a testament to our continuous efforts to improve and innovate," said Gillian Stein, CEO of Henry's. "We are deeply honored to be part of this distinguished group."

In the past year, Henry's has achieved significant milestones that demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation, customer experience, and community.

With the opening of its first small-format store in Lime Ridge Mall, Hamilton, Henry's introduced a distinct sales and merchandising approach that leveraged increased mall traffic to achieve a notable revenue increase. This successful pilot now serves as a blueprint for the company's expansion into other regional markets throughout Canada.





Henry's prioritizes technology and innovation to achieve retail excellence. The company implemented a fully integrated ERP, POS, and ecommerce platform, to deliver a superior experience to customers while optimizing operations and reducing IT costs. This unique approach provides a unified source of data, enabling Henry's to offer a seamless, omni-channel experience for consumers.





The new flagship store at 185 Church Street in downtown Toronto exemplifies Henry's dedication to the creative community. It features Studio One Eighty Five, a purpose-built community space that provides content creators with everything they need to produce high-quality work. From high-end equipment to pre-built live sets and expert guidance, creators can collaborate, create, and share with others.





At Henry's, prioritizing mental health and well-being is deeply ingrained in the company's culture and remains a top priority. The company's benefits, education, and training programs are designed to promote mental health. In 2021, Henry's CEO, Gillian Stein, publicly shared her own mental health diagnosis, setting an important example for the organization to prioritize mental health and well-being. Henry's hosts events and collaborates with industry partners to raise awareness and promote mental wellness and creative expression in the community.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, Partner at, Deloitte Private and co-leader for, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as Henry's in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

Proudly Canadian, family-owned and operated for four generations, Henry's first opened its doors in 1909 and has evolved into the leading specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada. With 20 locations across Canada and a strong B2B and e-commerce business, Henry's is the source for the latest products, expert advice and award-winning customer service for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. Henry's carries over 15,000 imaging-related products from all the top brands and is a proud supporter of content creators across Canada. For more information visit henrys.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group.

