Henon Launches Zero-Error AI Language Agent for Financial Workflows

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Henon today announced the launch of HenonGPT, a world first zero-error AI MCP toolkit that allows private equity and credit firms to interact directly with an AI agent to access company-level financial data, insights, and system actions — with precision and reliability.

Henon's MCP (Model–Context-Protocol) layer enables users to ask financial questions about portfolio companies, generate reports, surface KPIs, and run platform tasks and workflows through natural language prompts. Unlike generic AI agents, HenonGPT is fully integrated with clients' structured data, is context-aware, and has been tested across real-world private market use cases. The result: "No hallucinations, no approximations — just accurate, actionable, auditable answers," said Robbie Victoria, Global Head of Expert Services at Henon.ai.

A zero-error system. Because money.

Henon's AI layer sits on top of the full platform — monitoring, reporting, and modeling — drawing only from verified data. It has been engineered to eliminate ambiguity in AI-powered workflows, ensuring firms retain control of their information while accelerating decision-making.

Fully integrated. Fully tested. Your data. Your workflows. Today.

"The new release will be available to all current clients on July 28, 2025, with full toolset functionality available to piloting clients later this summer," Jeff Batchelor, Head of Private Equity and Credit Solutions at Henon confirmed. "Henon continues to expand its enterprise AI capabilities, building tools that reduce overhead, increase clarity, and bring modern intelligence to legacy workflows."

Henon is an AI-native platform for private equity and credit firms. Built to reduce friction from data to decision, Henon combines data warehousing, monitoring, reporting, modeling, and valuation tools in a single, secure system of action.

