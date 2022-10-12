HENNESSY CANADA BRINGS THE SPIRIT OF THE NBA TO MONTREAL

The Experience Box: a one-of-a-kind pop-up celebrates Hennessy x NBA collaboration

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hennessy Canada announced today The Experience Box, a three-day pop-up activation outside the Bell Centre in Montreal as part of the celebration surrounding the eighth NBA Canada Series presented by Bell. From Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, 2022, Hennessy will feature a one-of-a-kind brand experience with an immersive space highlighting Hennessy's collaboration with the NBA.

"Hennessy is thrilled to raise awareness about the Hennessy x NBA collaboration by bringing this exclusive consumer experience to Montreal," says Veronique Gonneville, national communication director, Moët Hennessy Canada. "NBA Canada Series presented by Bell is a unique opportunity to not only bring NBA preseason action to Montreal and grow the game but for NBA fans to discover and learn more about Hennessy, and its collaboration with the NBA through The Experience Box."

Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, brings the exhilarating NBA culture to Montreal through a curated experience that is free to guests aged 18 and over. The experience will feature:

Tasting bar : incorporated inside the pop-up, guests can discover Hennessy x NBA cocktails.

: incorporated inside the pop-up, guests can discover Hennessy x NBA cocktails. Shooting experience : featuring a half-court, visitors can test their shot at free throws, three pointers, lay ups and dunks while entering to win an array of prizes.

: featuring a half-court, visitors can test their shot at free throws, three pointers, lay ups and dunks while entering to win an array of prizes. Photo opportunity: a photo wall that features a 360-video camera will provide an opportunity for guests to capture a slam dunk souvenir picture.

Marking the first time NBA Canada Series presented by Bell has been held since 2019 and following the Toronto Raptors' pre-season appearance in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz, the Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday, October 14, 2022.

To learn more about the Hennessy x NBA collaboration or book The Experience Box please visit: www.hennessynba.com.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

