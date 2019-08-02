Hendrick's Gin presents an ocular and auditory spectacle as it opens its history-making portal of peculiarity in Vancouver at the inaugural Honda Celebration of Light Downtown

"The Hendrick's Gin A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R. is a magical journey into an unparalleled world of whimsy," comments Jessica Mieczkowska, Canadian Brand Manager, Hendrick's Gin. "We are elated to bring our multi-sensory Hendrick's Gin experience to the west coast and look forward to enchanting guests with the many wonders inside our Portal of Peculiarity."

THE JOURNEY OF WHIMSICAL WONDERS WITH HENDRICK'S GIN:

August 2nd and 3rd, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

THE PATHWAY TO THE PECULIAR

The foray into the world of whimsy shall commence at the entrance of the Hendrick's Gin Air Departure Lounge where guests shall be greeted by the elegant Madame A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R.!

Those guests bearing the rare Golden Tickets (affectionately referred to as Gifts of Gold), shall be escorted by one of the Hendrick's Gin 11 botanicals into the unparalleled world of Hendrick's Gin to prepare for their voyage aboard the A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R.

THE REVEL OF ROSES

In honour of the most beautiful blossom to grace the earth, a lovely revel of roses shall greet guests for their ocular, pictorial, and olfactory pleasure!

THE CURIOUS C.O.R.G.A.N.

Elevating the senses is the wondrous auditory pleasure of the world's only C.O.R.G.A.N., a Cucumber Organ of Remarkably Glorious Auditory Nirvana! The C.O.R.G.A.N. is a one-of-a-kind musical instrument which consists of 49 real, whole cucumber keys that create a cucumberous musical tone when touched.

THE THERE-GIN

Accompanying the whimsical score of the C.O.R.G.A.N., is the Theremin, (affectionately referred to as the Hendrick's Gin There-gin) a most curious contraption on which thereminist Theadora Feu Follet shall play the most melodious melodies without even laying a physical hand on an instrument!

THE INTUITIVE INTERVAL

With the wonders of whimsy, one might get weary! Golden Ticket Guests are invited to take a pause from the peculiar to go inward with a special reading with Renowned Intuitive Specialist Terri-Lynn Decker.

The great oracle shall conduct special energy readings, giving guests a rare perspective into their past, present and future.

THE CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

The journey continues with a glimpse into the Hendrick's Gin Cabinet of Curiosities followed by a special tasting of Hendrick's Gin "Midsummer Solstice" for Golden Ticket Guests!

Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice is a deeply floral gin inspired by the eternal mystery of nature's most vivid blooms on the Midsummer solstice, and will be releasing in Canada before Winter solstice in 2019. This tasting marks the first time it shall be sampled on the west coast.

Other festive libations to please the palate of wondrous travelers shall include Hendrick's Gin tea cup G & Ts with cucumber.

THE MOST MAGICAL MOMENT WITH THE HENDRICK'S GIN A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R.

Once boarding commences for the Hendrick's Gin A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R. (Amazing, Whimsical, Enchanting, Voyaging, Astounding, Nocturnal, Ascending, Interstellar, Roamer), the magic shall elevate to new heights! Madame Departures shall escort Golden Ticket Guests to a perfectly peculiar basket suited for a faction of four.

Guests will then journey to an unconventional height of 44 ¼ cucumbers into the evening sky to observe the Vancouver skyline from a view often only accessible to our favorite feathered friends.

"We strive to curate experiences that captivate the curiously odd," adds Alvin P. Ramchurn, National Brand Ambassador, Hendrick's Gin. "We look forward to delighting guests in true Hendrick's fashion during the inaugural Honda Celebration of Light Downtown."

The Hendrick's Gin A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R. will be tethered at the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the 2019 Honda Celebration of Light on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Flights will take place in the evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (based on wind patterns) and all guests bearing a Golden Ticket will have the opportunity to ride. Festival goers can visit the Hendrick's Gin Air Departure Lounge as well as enter onsite for a chance to win a pair of Golden Tickets on both evenings. No purchase is necessary, and entrants must be of legal drinking age in British Columbia to win and ride.

For more information regarding the Hendrick's Gin A.W.E.V.A.N.A.I.R. or Hendrick's Gin in Canada, please visit the online press room at hendricksgin.alchemystsinc.com.

To learn more about the whimsical world of Hendrick's Gin globally, please visit www.hendricksgin.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK'S GIN

Hendrick's Gin is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists to deliver a most curious arrangement. Unlike ordinary gins, Hendrick's Gin is distilled in Scotland, in miniscule batches of only 500 litres at a time. Only Hendrick's Gin is made with infusions of cucumber and rose petals, alongside a blend of 11 botanicals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully floral aroma. Hendrick's Gin is made in a combination of a Carter-Head and Bennett copper pot still, creating a divinely smooth gin with both character and balance of subtle flavours.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS



The makers of Hendrick's® Gin, William Grant & Sons, Ltd. are an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT THE HONDA CELEBRATION OF LIGHT:

The Honda Celebration of Light is BC's largest public event and the longest-running offshore fireworks competition in the world. It attracts up to 400,000 spectators along English Bay each evening. Owned and planned by the volunteer, not for profit Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, 2019 represents the 29th consecutive year of the event, which contributes in excess of $174 million in incremental tourism and hospitality spending each year. The pyrotechnic competition is produced by Archangel Fireworks, with the Honda Celebration of Light event produced by Vancouver-based BRANDLIVE Management Group.

For additional information about the Honda Celebration of Light, please visit hondacelebrationoflight.com.

