Hempshire Enters into Performance-Based Partnerships to Accelerate MOUNTAIN® Smokes Sales in the U.S. Convenience Store, Chain Store, and Retail Store Sectors, and Online Marketplaces

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. (TSXV: HMPG) ("Hempshire" or the "Company"), a California-based non-tobacco and non-nicotine smokable alternatives company that formulates and sells its own proprietary brand of organic hemp smokes ("Hemp Smokes") under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes label, is pleased to announce the execution of strategic partnership agreements with Amit Khubani and Tom Patterson (together, the "Partnership Agreements").

The Partnership Agreements are performance-based and designed to incentivize Messrs. Khubani and Patterson to drive US$10 million in B2B product sales for Hempshire over the next twelve months, in exchange for equity in the Company.

Mr. Khubani is a member of the founding family of direct response marketing who founded Telebrands, the "As Seen On TV" marketing empire, ONTEL Products Corporation, and Idea Village. Together, the Khubani companies are responsible for a significant percentage of all direct response items sold in the United States today. Mr. Khubani is the Executive Vice President of ONTEL and oversees product sales generation of over US$500 million annually. Under his Partnership Agreement, Mr. Khubani is responsible for facilitating placement of MOUNTAIN® Smokes into retail chains and convenience stores in key designated market areas (DMAs), commencing on the U.S. East Coast.

Mr. Patterson is recognized as one of the leading growth marketing and digital marketing strategists in ecommerce. Mr. Patterson's in-house owned brands have generated over US$100 million in consumer and B2B sales, and he has been responsible for over US$450 million in product sales for clients of his marketing agency, WKND Digital. Under his Partnership Agreement, Mr. Patterson is responsible for creating and deploying marketing and consumer sell-through assets to facilitate consumer awareness and demand for the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand in retail channels.

Under the Partnership Agreements, these two marketing experts are facilitating Hempshire's entrance into the U.S. convenience store and retail store sectors, by leveraging the substantial relationships they have established over the past 20 years, and by deploying the consumer demand and sell-through tactics they have pioneered for dozens of the most successful consumer brands in the world. They are also responsible for supporting the sales of MOUNTAIN® Smokes on Amazon and other online marketplaces.

"We are ecstatic to have attracted two high-caliber individuals to Hempshire's U.S. B2B sales efforts, and even more excited that these individuals have requested a highly incentivized performance and equity-based compensation structure. After trying MOUNTAIN® Smokes within their circles and conducting their due diligence, Amit and Tom's request for a performance and equity-based compensation package shows their belief in the upside potential of Hempshire," stated Martin Marion, Hempshire President and CEO.

Mr. Khubani said, "As one of the world's leading consumer products marketers and distributors, the Khubani family companies look for those rare products that have the potential to significantly disrupt massive markets and drive sales through some of the most demanding retailers in the world. Our due diligence on the MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of products and the executive team behind this product indicates this is the right product, at the right time, to achieve competitive market domination in an emerging but exploding industry and create a new and highly profitable revenue stream for the over 100,000 retail doors we can access across the United States. I am very excited about this opportunity, and I look forward to adding MOUNTAIN® Smokes to our list of record-breaking consumer products at scale."

Mr. Patterson, founder of WKND Digital added, "The smokable alternatives market is in its formative days, and this represents the ideal time to establish a category leader through results-driven marketing. Achieving competitive advantage always starts with the product, and in the case of MOUNTAIN® Smokes, we have the ideal blend of best-in-class product, and the 'perfect storm' combination of a large target market of cigarette smokers looking to enjoy the rituals and pleasures of smoking without the dangers of nicotine. I cannot overstate how excited I am to be part of this project, and how big the opportunity is to create head-turning marketing that results in significant demand and revenues over the coming year."

Amit Khubani Bio

Amit Khubani is a member of the founding family of direct response marketing, which includes, among others, industry-leading direct response marketing and advertising companies Telebrands, ONTEL Products Corporation, Idea Village, and others. Mr. Khubani is the Executive Vice President of ONTEL, responsible for such consumer product successes as Pillow Pets (over 50 million units sold), Artic Air (over 20 million units sold), Iron Gym (over 20 million units sold), and many more, generating in excess of US$500 million annually. Combined, the Khubani family companies have been responsible for placing billions of dollars of products into retail distribution over the past decade.

Mr. Khubani is also Director of the International Division of ONTEL, where he is responsible for distribution of consumer products in over 90 countries worldwide, overseeing the 'live shopping' operations which place products on such channels as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) and QVC (both owned by Qurate Retail Group; NYSE: QVCD) for over 20 years. Mr. Khubani also manages the family companies' Amazon and digital marketing groups, generating mid-8-figures annually.

Mr. Khubani is a member of the U.S. Advisory Board of the Electronics Retailers Association, and Managing Director of ISC Sales Company, a domestic Direct Store Distribution (DSD) company providing hundreds of consumer products directly to Walgreens for over 20 years, generating wholesale sales of over US$300 million.

Combined, the Khubani company retail marketing consultancy, led by Amit Khubani, brings over 100 years of combined retail selling experience and relationships, and has generated over US$5 billion of consumer product sales through over 100,000 retail doors in the United States.

Tom Patterson Bio

Tom Patterson is the Founder and CEO of WKND Digital, an industry-leading boutique creative content and paid media growth agency. Tom is a highly respected and sought-after digital marketing expert, and is considered a worldwide authority on conversion-optimized content creation, ROI-focused scaling for consumer brands, and data-driven marketing strategy creation. Mr. Patterson has generated over US$100 million in product sales for his in-house owned consumer brands, and is also directly responsible for achieving over US$450 million in product sales for his client base through his work with WKND Digital, and as a consultant to some of the world's most recognized brands and their agencies of record, including Discovery Channel, Diesel Brothers, SNOW Teeth Whitening, Kodak, Tough Mudder, SEIKO, Coca-Cola, Cheerios, Converse, Disney, Caterpillar, Nickelodeon, Animal Planet and more. Mr. Patterson and his agency have won the prestigious digital marketing industry's ClickFunnels '2 Comma Club Award' 6 times, each signifying the generation of over US$1 million in revenue through dedicated marketing funnels.

Mr. Patterson and his agency will direct and create the in-store, digital and offline marketing assets and programs needed to support consumer awareness of, and sell-through demand for, MOUNTAIN® Smokes at the convenience stores, chain stores and retailers targeted through this partnership.

The Partnership Agreements

The Partnership Agreements are 12-month performance-based agreements with a target of US$10.0 million in realized revenue achieved. For each revenue milestone of US$2.5 million achieved through orders secured by Messrs. Khubani and Patterson ("B2B Sales"), Hempshire will issue an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of Hempshire (the "Hempshire Shares") at a deemed issue price of C$0.28 per Hempshire Share, up to an aggregate maximum of 6.0 million Hempshire Shares issued only if US$10.0 million of sales from B2B Sales are made within 12 months. The Hempshire Shares will be issued in satisfaction of amounts owing to Messrs. Khubani and Patterson, who are arm's length service providers to the Company, in the aggregate amount of C$1.68 million for services provided to date, and will only be issued if the revenue milestones are achieved. Messrs. Khubani and Patterson will provide additional support during the 12-month term of the Partnership Agreements for no additional consideration, except that the Partnership Agreement with Mr. Khubani provides that the Company will pay an additional a monthly cash fee equal to US$10,000 (including applicable taxes) for the first 6 months of the term.

The Partnership Agreements define sales as revenue received by Hempshire from B2B Sales, net of any required expenses such as first-fill bonuses or incentives, product or marketing support commitments, and the value of coupons or other incentives.

The Partnership Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Hempshire Shares issuable in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

About Hempshire

Incorporated in 2019, The Hempshire Group, Inc. formulates and markets its own proprietary brands under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes label with <0.3% THC, and MOUNTAIN® Zeros label with non-detectible, <0.0001% THC. These labels are offered in Natural, Pineapple Squeeze™ and Mint Squeeze™ flavors. MOUNTAIN® Smokes look, feel, burn, and are packaged like tobacco cigarettes, but without the harmful effects and addictive properties of tobacco and nicotine, and without additives or chemical preservatives. Hempshire also offers private white-labeling services and contract manufacturing services, through its partners, for non-owned Hemp Smoke brands in the United States and internationally.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of organic Hemp Smokes can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com.

