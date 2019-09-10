HempFusion® Announces Launch of Terpene-Infused Full Spectrum CBD Topicals

"Our product development team led by naturopathic doctor and Company President, Jason Mitchell N.D., continues to create best in class full-spectrum CBD products and we look forward to releasing more SKU's focused on consumer needs in the coming months," Stated Ian deQueiroz, Co-founder and CEO of HempFusion®. "Additional products not only benefit consumers but also help the Company expand its potential retail distribution channels with big box grocery stores, pharmacies and national and independent retailers," continued deQuieroz.

Currently available in a Hemp Extract CBD Balm and Hemp Extract CBD Cream, HempFusion's terpene-infused topicals offer soothing topical support that works by interacting with the human Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in a non-intoxicating capacity. While CBD content is important, HempFusion's nutrient-dense topical products are crafted with high-quality whole hemp nutrients that are far beyond CBD alone. For instance, HempFusion® topicals feature plant-based terpenes like ß-caryophyllene, and other key ingredients for topical support, like soothing Menthol from Mint, as well as MSM and Magnesium Oil.

"Topical creams and lotions are emerging as the most popular CBD offerings on the market. HempFusion combines the highest quality sources of phytocompounds manufactured under the strictest cGMP standards to achieve maximum efficacy and safety," said Jason Mitchell, Co-Founder and President of HempFusion®. He adds "HempFusion® stands alone when it comes to the added benefits of terpenes in all of our products. We are excited to offer consumers new and innovative products across a variety of delivery methods."

HempFusion® is now targeting over 26,000 new stores, including conventional grocers, drug and convenience stores, vitamin and fitness shops, and doctor and practitioner networks. With 14% of American's stating they use CBD according to Gallup Inc. and industry-leading financing in place, HempFusion® continues to expand its product portfolio, distribution channels and increase brand awareness to become a leader in the global CBD market.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,400 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement of therapeutic benefits of industrial hemp extract while maintaining the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ full spectrum CBD products are sourced from only the highest quality phytocompounds manufactured under the strictest cGMP standards to achieve maximum efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

