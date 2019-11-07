HempFusion® Announces Expanded United States Distribution

"We are incredibly excited to add additional premier retail partners to our existing national distribution footprint in Q3, 2019. This will allow more consumers to easily locate and purchase our premium Whole Food Hemp Complex TM CBD products from established and trusted brick and mortar locations nationwide," stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion President and co-founder.

The Company's expanded retail footprint includes three major retailers:

The Vitamin Shoppe Nationwide

Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

ShopRite in Northeastern United States

Over 100 New Nationwide Independent Natural Retailers

"Our sales team is working diligently to expand our distribution across the United States and internationally by identifying and pursuing a 26,000 store pipeline," added Ian deQueiroz, CEO of HempFusion. "The added brick and mortar distribution coupled with our completely revamped e-commerce platform will help establish HempFusion as a leading brand in the global CBD sector," continued deQueiroz.

HempFusion's leading CBD based products aim to illustrate Hemp as the ultimate Superfood containing dozens of amazing & powerful constituents including cannabinoids, terpenes like ß-Caryophillene as well as Omegas 3, 6 & 9's. Rather than isolated or spiked CBD, HempFusion® uses hemp extracted with a unique CO2 Extraction method called the HO-PETM (Hemp One-Pass ExtractionTM) process to protect these constituents during extraction.

HempFusion's Whole Food Hemp ComplexTM contains CBD and other cannabinoids along with additional plant-based terpenes and omegas formulated to optimize the ensemble effect of all beneficial compounds. HempFusion's complete product offering, store locator and additional information can be accessed here.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,900 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement of industrial hemp extract and strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ CBD products with a full spectrum of cannabinoids are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

SOURCE Hemp Fusion

For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION: Investor Relations: Name: Spencer MacLean, Email: smaclean@hempfusion.com, Phone: 416-803-5638, Web: https://www.hempfusion.com/corporate-information/; Media Inquiries: Name: Jessica Shipman, Email: mediainquiries@hempfusion.com

Related Links

https://hempfusion.com/

