OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) in Fort Erie, Ontario. This detection is outside of currently regulated areas for hemlock woolly adelgid in the province, which include the city of Niagara Falls and the township of Wainfleet.

All residents, landowners and cottage owners in the township of Fort Erie are advised not to move hemlock materials or any kind of firewood to prevent the further spread of HWA. A Ministerial Order will be established to restrict the movement of all hemlock material such as nursery stock, roots, bulbs, seeds and other plant parts along with logs, branches and woodchips, and all species of firewood. Although the hemlock woolly adelgid poses no threat to human health, it is highly destructive to hemlock trees.

CFIA continues to work with federal, provincial, municipal partners and stakeholders to slow the spread of this pest.

Quick facts

Moving untreated firewood is a common way for invasive insects and diseases to spread.

Once established, HWA will spread naturally via wind, birds, animals, and human movement of nursery stock, logs, and other wood products, including firewood. To help prevent the spread of this pest, the public is asked not to move firewood and hemlock products.

CFIA regulates this pest to protect Canada's forests, municipal trees and nurseries.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

CFIA Media Relations, 613-773-6600

