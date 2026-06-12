Hemlo Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: HMMC) (OTCQX: HMMCF) (the "Company" or "Hemlo Mining") today announced voting results from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 12, 2026.

Voting Results

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward at the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2026, published in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.hemlomining.com.

A total of 234,472,200 common shares, representing 79.13% of Hemlo Mining's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted virtually and by proxy at the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 234,454,700 99.99 % 17,500 0.01 %

Election of Directors

The following six individuals were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor has been duly elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Jonathan Awde 196,494,964 84.06 % 37,251,652 15.94 % Jason Kosec 198,740,738 85.02 % 35,005,878 14.98 % Robert Quartermain 226,759,102 97.01 % 6,987,514 2.99 % Glenn Kumoi 182,782,396 78.20 % 50,964,220 21.80 % Audra Walsh 230,818,110 98.75 % 2,928,506 1.25 % Tom Yip 231,975,313 99.24 % 1,771,303 0.76 %

The Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is engaged in a process to recruit an additional independent director, expanding the board size from six to seven members. The appointment of an additional independent director will help the Company achieve its objective of having a board consisting of a majority of independent directors and provide an opportunity to enhance the balance of diversity, skills and experiences of its members.

Other Business

The shareholders also: (1) approved a special resolution to amend the Company's articles of incorporation to effect a change of the province in which the registered office of the Company is located, from British Columbia to Ontario; (2) ratified, confirmed and approved the grant of options made by the Company to certain directors, officers and consultants on August 8, 2025 (the "August 2025 Option Awards"); (3) ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan; (4) approved the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "A&R Plan"), effective upon the date on which the Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Graduation Date"); and (5) re-approved the Company's existing 10% rolling Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Existing Plan"), with such approval to remain in force until it is automatically superseded upon the A&R Plan becoming effective on the Graduation Date, all as more particularly described in the Circular:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Change of Registered Office Location 233,723,984 99.99 % 22,632 0.01 % Ratification of the August 2025 Option Awards 198,596,996 84.96 % 35,149,620 15.04 % Ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan 229,464,644 98.17 % 4,281,972 1.83 % Approval of the A&R Plan, effective upon the Graduation Date 198,228,863 84.81 % 35,517,753 15.19 % Re-Approval of the Existing Plan, effective until the Graduation Date 198,401,771 84.88 % 35,344,845 15.12 %

A full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company has received final approval to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Graduation Date is expected to be Monday, June 15, 2026.

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold producer focused on operating and enhancing the Hemlo gold camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold since 1985 from both underground and open pit operations. The Company's fit-for-purpose strategy is centered on maximizing the value of the mine through improved operating efficiency, production growth, and mine life extension. Hemlo Mining is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "will," "may", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the appointment of an additional independent director, including the Company's expectation that such appointment will help the Company achieve its objective of having a board consisting of majority of independent directors and provide an opportunity to enhance the balance of diversity, skills and experiences of its members; the Company's expectation that the Graduation Date will occur on Monday, June 15, 2026; and the Company's goals, plans, commitments, objectives and strategies.

These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the identification of a suitable candidate to serve as an additional independent director; and the selected director candidate accepting the appointment and consenting to act as a director of the Company. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on April 15, 2026.

Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Hemlo Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director, +1 (250) 552-7424; Jonathan Awde, Executive Chair, +1 (604) 761-5251; General Inquiries: [email protected]