Hemlo Mining Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility Allowing for Electronic Settlement of Trades in the United States

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC) (OTCQX: HMMCF) ("Hemlo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors. Existing shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Company's common shares becoming DTC eligible.

Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director of Hemlo Mining, commented: "DTC eligibility removes a practical barrier for U.S. investors, allowing our shares to clear and settle electronically through a broader network of brokers. Together with our graduation to the TSX and the commencement of trading on the OTCQX, this reflects the continued execution of our capital markets strategy. Each step expands access to Hemlo Mining's common shares for institutional and retail investors, in Canada and internationally, and advances our journey to establish Hemlo Mining as a leading Canadian mid-tier gold producer."

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold producer focused on operating and enhancing the Hemlo gold camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold since 1985 from both underground and open pit operations. The Company's fit-for-purpose strategy is centered on maximizing the value of the mine through improved operating efficiency, production growth, and mine life extension. Hemlo Mining is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "will," "may", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the expected benefits of the Company's common shares being eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through DTC; and the Company's goals, plans, commitments, objectives and strategies.

These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's continued ability to meet the listing standards of the TSX and the requirements of the OTCQX, and that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or the Hemlo mine. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on April 15, 2026.

Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Hemlo Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director, +1 (250) 552-7424; Jonathan Awde, Executive Chair, +1 (604) 761-5251; General Inquiries: [email protected]