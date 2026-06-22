Hemlo Mining Corp. Appoints Eva Koci to Board of Directors

Seasoned capital markets executive brings deep mining sector expertise to strengthen Board skill set and independence

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC) (OTCQX: HMMCF) ("Hemlo Mining" or the "Company") today announced that Eva Koci, an experienced capital markets executive, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective today. The Board now consists of seven directors, a majority of whom are independent. Ms. Koci has also been appointed as Chair of the Company's Compensation Committee and a member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Jonathan Awde, Executive Chair of Hemlo Mining, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Eva to the Board. Her more than two decades of capital markets leadership in the mining sector, combined with her proven ability to build businesses and create value, make her an outstanding addition to Hemlo Mining. Her financial acumen and deep industry relationships will further strengthen the Board's skill set, diversity and independence as we execute on our strategy to build Hemlo into a leading Canada-focused gold producer."

Eva Koci, Independent Director of Hemlo Mining, commented: "I am excited to join Hemlo Mining's Board at such a pivotal moment in the Company's journey. The Hemlo Mine is an iconic Canadian gold asset with a remarkable history and significant untapped potential. I look forward to working closely with management and my fellow directors to help accelerate growth and drive lasting value for shareholders."

Ms. Koci brings over 20 years of capital markets and investment banking experience, focused on the mining sector. Most recently, she was Partner & Head of Capital Markets at Oberon Capital Corporation (2013-2024), where she played a key role in building the firm into one of Canada's largest charity flow-through financing firms, with more than $1.5 billion raised during her tenure. Ms. Koci began her finance career in investment banking at Scotia Capital Markets before transitioning into institutional equity sales. At Jennings Capital (2003-2010), as Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, she pioneered and built the firm's U.S. institutional business. She continued to serve U.S. institutional investors in her next role as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales at Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. from 2010 until the firm ceased its Canadian operations in 2013. Ms. Koci previously served as an independent director and audit committee member of South Kirkland Gold (formerly Canadian Gold Miner Corp.; 2017-2024), where she contributed capital markets expertise to guide corporate strategy and position the company for a future public market listing. Ms. Koci is a CFA charterholder; holds an MBA in Finance from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto; and both a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in French Language and Literature from Western University.

In line with Ms. Koci's appointment to the Board, committee roles are being adjusted, such that each of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee will be comprised solely of independent directors. The revised committee memberships are set forth below:

Audit Committee: Tom Yip (Chair), Eva Koci and Robert Quartermain;

Tom Yip (Chair), Eva Koci and Robert Quartermain; Compensation Committee: Eva Koci (Chair), Robert Quartermain and Audra Walsh;

Eva Koci (Chair), Robert Quartermain and Audra Walsh; Nominating and Governance Committee: Robert Quartermain (Chair), Audra Walsh and Tom Yip; and

Robert Quartermain (Chair), Audra Walsh and Tom Yip; and EHS and Technical Committee: Audra Walsh (Chair), Jason Kosec and Robert Quartermain.

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold producer focused on operating and enhancing the Hemlo gold camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold since 1985 from both underground and open pit operations. The Company's fit-for-purpose strategy is centered on maximizing the value of the mine through improved operating efficiency, production growth, and mine life extension. Hemlo Mining is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "will," "may", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the Company's expectation that its new independent director appointment and related committee changes will enhance the Board's skill set, diversity and independence; and the Company's goals, plans, commitments, objectives and strategies.

These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to the assumption that the directors will continue in their Board duties and committee assignments. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on April 15, 2026.

Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Hemlo Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director, +1 (250) 552-7424; Jonathan Awde, Executive Chair, +1 (604) 761-5251; General Inquiries: [email protected]