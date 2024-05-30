MONTRÉAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In recent weeks, Héma-Québec blood drives in different areas across the province have been failing to hit their donation targets. Héma-Québec has put out an urgent call for donations from people with type O+ or O- blood, as well as the rarer type B- blood. As summer vacation approaches, however, we encourage people of all blood types roll up their sleeves and contribute!

Héma-Québec's blood supply is in a generally good shape, but the supply has slowed recently, as the sunny weather has spurred many donors to cancel their appointments. Summer is almost here and many Quebecers will be setting off on vacation, which is why Héma-Québec would like to remind you that our blood supply system is dependant on your generosity and giving spirit. Keeping it stocked is an ongoing effort. The work is never done, and every donation saves lives.

Given the circumstances, Héma-Québec will be as flexible as possible, particularly in accommodating walk-ins for donors with the most in-demand blood types, both at donor centres and at blood drives. Anyone who cannot make a scheduled appointment is asked to cancel it in order to free up slots for others. Héma-Québec is also sending out a special message for people who have never tried giving blood: it's simple, easy and fills you with a deep sense of pride!

To book an appointment, visit jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or call 1-800-343-7264 (SANG). If you want to make sure you are eligible to donate before coming in, visit Héma-Québec's website or call Donor Services at 1-800-847-2525.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,600 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, stem cells, mother's milk and human tissues, as well as thousands of blood drive volunteers. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: and interviews: Josée Larivée, Media Line | 514 832-0871, [email protected], www.hema-quebec.qc.ca