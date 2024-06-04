HelpMeSee Welcomes Two Directors to Its Fast-Growing Cataract VR Simulation Training Programs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- HelpMeSee, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to ending cataract blindness by vastly increasing the training of high-quality, low-cost cataract treatment skills to end cataract blindness worldwide, announces the addition of two directors, Mike Amason and Nicoletta Fynn-Thompson, MD, to its leadership team. Mr. Amason joins as the Director of Simulation Training and Dr. Fynn-Thompson as the Director of Medical Training. These appointments affirm the HelpMeSee commitment to vastly increasing access to cataract treatment by providing the highest quality training of those skills where they are desperately needed.

Pictured on left, Dr. Fynn-Thompson, HelpMeSee Director of Medical Training. Pictured on right, Mike Amason, HelpMeSee Director of Simulation Training.

Before joining HelpMeSee, Mr. Amason had a 16-year-long tenure with Flight Safety International, which is the world's foremost aviation training organization. In his most recent role as the Director of Training, he oversaw the pilot training programs at the organization's busiest training center. Earlier in his career, Mr. Amason was an active pilot for Jet Linx Aviation, Cross Creek Aviation, Business Air Center, and Pacific Wings Airlines.

With his extensive task-based training expertise, Mr. Amason will help ensure the HelpMeSee's award winning simulation training systems deliver the highest quality, standardized cataract training as it expands globally.

Dr. Fynn-Thompson is a well-respected ophthalmologist with 20 years in cataract and corneal surgery education. She has practiced at the Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and has trained residents and fellows at Tufts University School of Medicine. Further, Dr. Fynn-Thompson has participated in global ophthalmology efforts in Ghana. With her firsthand experience in clinical and surgical decision-making, she will bring valuable insight and perspective to all the HelpMeSee medical training programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Amason and Nicoletta Fynn-Thompson, MD, to our team," said Bonnie An Henderson, MD, President and CEO and Head of Global Innovation and Technology at HelpMeSee. "Mike understands the task-based training needed to assure the highest quality of standardized simulation-based training, [and] Nicoletta's vast ophthalmic knowledge and training experience assures that our medical training and content is second to none."

About HelpMeSee: In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired because they lack access with to well-trained cataract specialists, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), is focused on eradicating cataract blindness by massively increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This quick, sutureless procedure is high-quality and very low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system is instructor-led and features very high-fidelity physics-based, virtual reality simulation with accurate haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and e-books.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used so successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 11 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, hospitals, universities, charities, and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

For media inquiries or further information, contact:

Amanda Kronberg

Director of Marketing

844-435-7637

[email protected]

SOURCE HelpMeSee, Inc.