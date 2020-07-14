Helping Hands Healthcare expands their offerings to include Viral Control & Infection Prevention services to businesses and organizations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Helping Hands Healthcare has curated a comprehensive Viral Control and Infection Prevention (VC & IP) plan, launching today, coinciding with the Ontario Provincial Government's expansion into Stage 3 of their reopening plan.

With the continued re-openings throughout Ontario, businesses of all sizes and disciplines are seeking assurance from healthcare professionals to ensure their operations meet and exceed appropriate health standards in order to protect their staff, clients and partners from exposure.

The VC & IP program helps organizations review and validate existing cleanliness and sanitation measures in order to develop a comprehensive suite of guidelines to protect their businesses, led by Nora Constas and our team of clinical advisors. This plan is scalable and accommodates to all sizes of businesses, allowing various types of organizations to participate at competitive pricing.

Helping Hands has created a formula for successful client, staff and partner reintroduction, capacity management, exposure control, contingency planning, PPE necessities, movement flow, cleanliness and risk mitigation. Each of these elements will be appraised during initial site visits, and maintained, with audits of the locations and throughout the assessment of day to day business practices.

"There is a clear and pressing need in organizations that are opening their services back up, to make sure they have taken the appropriate measures to make their teams and customers safe and secure," said Chris Albion, President and Managing Partner. "VC & IP is a natural extension of our core capabilities and a way to support organizations as they continue the hard work of preparing to reopen and maintain high standards," added Albion.

The VC & IP protocols will be tailored to fit each organization's specific needs corresponding to the type of facility, capacity, and will include post implementation monitoring, support and training.

VC & IP Services will be available to many businesses such as, but not limited to:

Schools & Educational Facilities

Office Spaces (all sizes)

Gyms, Sporting and all Recreational Facilities

Shopping Malls & Stores

Attractions & Large Venues

Restaurants & Bars

Manufacturing & Shipping Facilities

"We believe businesses need to understand where their greatest weaknesses are more than ever, to avoid an exposure in their facility," said Albion. "These services will offer affordable options for mitigating infection risk, ensure their staff is well trained and that their business is operating at peak health efficiency."

About Helping Hands Healthcare

Since 1997, Helping Hands Healthcare has been determined to redefine the meaning of personal care and hospital resourcing with our Patient and Client-Centred Models.

We offer RNs and PSWs for all your personal healthcare needs and the coordination of RNs, RPNs and PSWs to accommodate your hospital staffing needs.

We are known for our exceptional responsiveness, our compassionate approach and our dedication to outstanding care, as recognized by our Exemplary Standing Award, given to us by Accreditation Canada.

More information:

https://helpinghandsstaffing.ca/vcip-services/

For further information: Chris Albion, President & Managing Partner, [email protected], (905) 285-0202