Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada partners with Prosper Canada to support the Benefits Wayfinder

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada (TFEC), the national association representing Canada's tax preparation and software industry, today announced a financial partnership with Prosper Canada to expand its Benefits Wayfinder service.

"Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada member companies work hard to make sure Canadians who file their taxes get access to the benefits they're entitled to. Prosper Canada's Benefits Wayfinder is a proven tool that helps connect people to benefits available to them, while encouraging tax filing. This is a natural partnership, and one we're excited to announce," said Dan Pfeffer, Executive Director of TFEC.

Prosper Canada's Benefits Wayfinder is a free online tool that simplifies the search for government benefits for Canadians seeking ways to boost their incomes and/or reduce their expenses. The plain-language bilingual tool is easy to use and provides customized benefit recommendations based on the life circumstances of each user. The tool also underscores the value of tax filing for people with low incomes by highlighting the income benefits they can access by tax filing. Since its launch in January 2022, over 145,000 people across Canada have used the Benefits Wayfinder to find government benefits they are eligible for.

"We're honored to partner with Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada to help more people access our Benefits Wayfinder tool," said Liz Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada. "TFEC's gift will enables us to expand our outreach to frontline service organizations, equipping them to help more struggling Canadians to identify and access important income benefits they are entitled to, but not yet receiving. Our sincere thanks to all of TFEC's members for being there for Canadians when they need it most."

TFEC's support for the Benefits Wayfinder will be deployed over the course of 2023, and will help Prosper Canada to maintain the tool and support the users who access it. Some TFEC member companies have already integrated the Benefits Wayfinder into their software and service offerings.

About TFEC

Formed in 2018, TFEC is a 12-member national industry association comprised of Canada's leading tax preparation and software firms. TFEC members' services are widely available across Canada, and the organization collaborates closely with the CRA, Revenu Quebec, and other provincial bodies to ensure all Canadians have access to impartial, accurate, and accessible tax preparation and software options.

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity working to expand economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. Their mission is to ensure that all financially vulnerable Canadians have access to the financial programs, policies, products, and the advice they need to build their financial well-being.

SOURCE Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada (TFEC)

For further information: On TFEC and for all media inquiries, please contact: Dan Pfeffer, Executive Director, Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada, [email protected], Website: www.tfec-acdr.ca