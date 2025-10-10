OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada (TFEC) fully supports the Government of Canada in ensuring vulnerable Canadians access the benefits they need. Unfortunately, today's announcement on government automatic tax filing misses the mark for those who need it.

The fact remains that most of the 5.5 million people targeted by today's announcement are already receiving their benefits, often filing their taxes through free industry software. This means taxpayers will now subsidize tax-filing for people who already have free options.

It is reaching Canadians who are not filing their taxes that is the difficult undertaking. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot pre-file for non-tax filers, because it fundamentally doesn't know who they are or how to reach them.

Recent polling shows that Canadians expect the CRA to focus on its core responsibilities. The data tells us that 71% think CRA should prioritize picking up the phone when Canadians call. It also tells us that 77% think that automatic tax-filing is not a priority.1 CRA can't manage what is on its plate today. Making it responsible for filing the returns of millions of Canadians will only introduce new problems.

The industry has put forward no-cost solutions to help the CRA deliver basic services. This includes:

Simplifying the registration process to My Account so millions of Canadians don't have to call the CRA to unlock their account;

Informing of changes in advance so the industry can help inform clients and prevent the usual call surge;

Sharing data so call drivers can be understood and addressed.

About Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada (TFEC)

Tax-Filer Empowerment Canada (TFEC) is a national association that brings together about a dozen of the country's leading tax preparation and software firms. TFEC members are a central part of the system that enables 94% of tax returns to be submitted electronically every year. TFEC works with governments while keeping tax preparation independent from tax collection, and it promotes options that are accurate, affordable, and accessible.

