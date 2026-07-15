Helping Canadians access safe, effective treatments and medicines faster

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians expect timely access to safe and effective drugs and medical devices. Health Canada is taking practical steps to modernize and improve the efficiency of its regulatory processes, while maintaining its high standards for safety, efficacy, and quality.

Over the last three months, Health Canada has approved 537 new drugs and medical devices to help Canadians manage and treat a range of health issues. This includes three generic versions of semaglutide, the first G7 country to do so.

In addition, to help bring more medications and treatments to Canada sooner, Health Canada has published a Ministerial Reliance Order. The Order allows the department to review certain parts of drug submissions faster by using decisions or documents produced by select foreign regulators. This approach maintains Canada's requirements for safety, efficacy and quality, while reducing unnecessary duplication. A more efficient process will also encourage manufacturers to bring products to Canada. The first classes of drugs that will be accepted by Health Canada under the Order include drugs for pediatric use and veterinary drugs.

At the same time, Health Canada is seeking feedback on a proposed approach to prioritize the review of certain generic drug submissions that involve Canadian manufacturing. Supporting Canada's generic pharmaceutical and life sciences sector will play a key role in enhancing the security of the drug supply and preventing harmful shortages that could negatively impact the health of Canadians.

Complementing Health Canada's regulatory modernization efforts, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) continues to support health research and clinical trials that generate the evidence needed to evaluate new drugs, medical devices and other health products, helping strengthen Canada's life sciences ecosystem and improve access to innovative treatments for Canadians.

These initiatives are helping build a more modern and efficient regulatory system--one that supports faster and expanded access to drugs for Canadians, without compromising Canada's high standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

Quotes

"Canadians expect timely access to safe and effective drugs and medical devices, without unnecessary delays. Health Canada is modernizing how it reviews products for market authorization in Canada and reducing duplication. Together, this will contribute to timely access to safe and effective medications and treatments when Canadians need them."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"The Ministerial Reliance Order is an important step in modernizing Canada's drug approval process, reducing regulatory duplication, and seeking to accelerate access to needed treatments. This is especially important in pediatrics, where small patient populations and limited commercial incentives often delay the development and approval of treatments specifically for children."

Emily Gruenwoldt, President and CEO, Children's Healthcare Canada and Executive Director, Pediatric Chairs of Canada

"In the current trade environment, where Canada's attractiveness as a launch destination is under increasing pressure, the timely and effective implementation of the Reliance Order is especially important. Its implementation represents an important opportunity to enhance regulatory collaboration and to align with international peers."

Dr. Bettina Hamelin, President and CEO, Innovative Medicines Canada

Quick facts

Health Canada is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the draft guidance, which describes the regulatory requirements of the Ministerial Reliance Order and the process for filing a submission that seeks to be reviewed using this tool. This consultation is open from July 15 to September 12, 2026.

As well, a consultation on Health Canada's proposed approach to prioritizing certain generic drug submissions involving domestic manufacturing is also open from July 15 to September 12, 2026.

Related product

Backgrounder – Drugs and medical devices authorized, April 1 to June 30, 2026

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709