Canada and Quebec build on partnership to strengthen youth mental health

MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Young people across Canada are struggling with their mental health. Timely access to the right services and supports within their communities can help create lasting and meaningful improvements in the mental health of youth and for their families.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and Lionel Carmant, Quebec's Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness, announced a new agreement that will provide the Province of Quebec with $70.8 million over four years through the Youth Mental Health Fund.

This investment will help Quebec strengthen the networks of Integrated Youth Services (IYS). It aims to improve equitable access to comprehensive health care--both physical and mental--in order to better meet the needs of young people and promote their well-being. Thanks to this support, more youth facing physical or mental health challenges will be able to access the services they need. Many of these youth, who are often underserved, face disproportionate barriers to accessing high-quality care.

This funding will, among other things, make it possible to expand Quebec's Aire Ouverte model. Youth will have access to a range of services in one place, including mental health and substance use support, physical and sexual health, youth and family peer support, and social services. Established in 2018, Quebec's Aire Ouverte IYS model offers comprehensive services, including mental health services, to young people aged 12 to 25 in a free and confidential manner.

The government of Canada, in collaboration with the government of Quebec, remains committed to supporting the mental health of young people everywhere in Canada, providing them with timely access to services and supports in their communities.

Quotes

"Mental health care yields better results when it is tailored to the needs and realities of young people. To this end, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we are expanding access to physical and mental health services, as well as to community-based mental health support, so that every young person can receive the care they need."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"I am pleased to see that young people are at the heart of the 'aires ouvertes' initiative--spaces designed by and for young people--especially to promote their access to mental health services. This has always been a priority for us, and it has become even more important in the current climate, where needs are ever more pressing, as real-life challenges affect every aspect of their daily lives. This federal support is therefore most welcome."

Lionel Carmant

Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness

Quick Facts

In 2022, 1 in 4 youth in Canada had been diagnosed with a mental illness (Mental Health and Access to Care Survey 2022, Health Canada analysis).

The Youth Mental Health Fund, launched in November 2024, is Canada's largest investment in youth mental health, at $500 million over five years. It supports community-based initiatives across the country that make it easier for young people to access mental health supports in their communities.

To date, the Government of Canada has invested in 30 initiatives through the Youth Mental Health Fund.

The Government of Canada recognizes Quebec's long-standing M-30 legislation, An Act respecting the Ministère du Conseil exécutif, passed in 1974. To support shared youth mental health priorities, Canada established this contribution agreement with Quebec to support youth mental health and access to care in community settings in the province.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Alexandre Bergeron, Attaché de presse, Cabinet du ministre de la Santé, [email protected]