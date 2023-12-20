WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 3,166 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 15,000 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide $122 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Winnipeg's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will allow for rapid zoning by-law amendments and amendments to local area plans. It will support incentive programs promoting multi-family housing downtown and on corridors, the establishment of a land enhancement office, and the creation of a city concierge for affordable housing. It will also provide infrastructure support to increase residential development and digitize and facilitate faster development and permit approvals.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 250,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track 3,166 homes in the next three years and over 15,000 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Winnipeg. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Winnipeg to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of $122 million for housing in Winnipeg will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." - Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"We're in a Housing crisis and the only way we're going to solve this challenge is by working together collaboratively and directly with municipalities who know the real needs of their communities. The Housing Accelerator Fund is an acknowledgement that the status quo in how we build homes is no longer acceptable. By working together, collaboratively with the City of Winnipeg and our government we're going to get more homes built for Winnipeggers." - Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns and create affordable inclusive and diverse communities. Partnering with Winnipeg through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in Manitoba and across our great country." - Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"This is a huge investment in building more homes, and especially more affordable homes, for our growing city. Together, we're creating the Winnipeg of the future – a thriving community where everyone has access to a home they can afford. This is key to making sure we remain one of the most liveable cities in Canada." – Scott Gillingham, Mayor for the City of Winnipeg

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface - Saint Vital ; Terry Duguid , Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Ben Carr , Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Kevin Lamoureux , Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and Scott Gillingham , Mayor for the City of Winnipeg.

Action Plan will allow for rapid zoning by-law amendments, amendments to local area plans, support incentive programs promoting multi-family housing downtown and on corridors, the creation of a land enhancement office, creation of a city concierge for affordable housing, provide infrastructure support to increase residential development, and digitize and facilitate faster development and permit approvals. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

