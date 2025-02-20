WHISTLER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Resort Municipality of Whistler announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 62 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 814 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $2.5 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing to meet the diverse needs of the community, particularly with a focus on workforce housing.

It includes a comprehensive review of fees, charges, and infrastructure needs that will support strategies for future growth. Whistler will also pre-zone areas of the community for multi-family residential developments with a mix of market and affordable non-market housing. Additionally, development review timelines will be shortened by prioritizing workforce housing applications and implementing e-permitting. Whistler will develop a municipal land strategy that will support non-market housing develop through financial incentives, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with British Columbia communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is supporting municipalities so that they get more housing built faster. We are investing over $2.5 million in Whistler through the Housing Accelerator Fund to support the construction of an additional 814 homes over the next decade. This investment will focus on building much needed workforce housing, by speeding up the permitting process with a new digital system, lowering permitting costs, and leveraging public lands. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are deepening our partnership with Whistler to build the housing our community needs to thrive." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"I am beyond thrilled to share the news of this partnership with our community. This investment from the federal government will help us build more homes, faster, for Whistlerites. Our goal as a municipality is to create more opportunities for our resort's workforce to be housed in Whistler. Secure housing within the resort helps them save time and money, reduce emissions, contribute to a strong community, and enables these employee residents to enjoy the amenities and services they help support. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for helping us achieve our housing goals." – Jack Crompton, Mayor of Whistler

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

Media Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]